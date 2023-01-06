ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 5

B490
3d ago

Brought To You By Your Most Likely Youths Top Role Models Society Thinks Is Cool & Popular.... Freedom Mark On The Sagging Underpants Of Society...Wait But They Are Just Misunderstood Yet Have Nothing Good Worth Teaching In Their Lyrics Other Than Their Own Irony.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

10 people shot during music video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI - Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.CBS4 learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant."There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," says witness Ced Mogul.Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.The shooting happened...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
NME

Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

TV Reporter Falls Ill Live on On-Air

Canadian journalist Jessica Robb suffered a medical emergency live on air during CTV News Edmonton's Sunday night broadcast. Robb struggled to complete a sentence as she was reporting from Edmonton, Alberta. The network later said Robb is doing well and released a statement from her. Robb was reporting from the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla & Her Team Under Fire For Alleged Shady Business Deals

The 23-year-old is being called out for allegedly scamming people. However, she says there are people pretending to be members of her team online. GloRilla was undeniably one of the hottest breakthrough stars of the year in 2022. This is thanks to a couple of viral hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
NASHVILLE, TN
HipHopDX.com

Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper

Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy