MIAMI - Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.CBS4 learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant."There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," says witness Ced Mogul.Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.The shooting happened...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO