B490
3d ago
Brought To You By Your Most Likely Youths Top Role Models Society Thinks Is Cool & Popular.... Freedom Mark On The Sagging Underpants Of Society...Wait But They Are Just Misunderstood Yet Have Nothing Good Worth Teaching In Their Lyrics Other Than Their Own Irony.
10 people, including rapper Rob49, reportedly shot as French Montana video was filmed
French Montana is reportedly OK, but fellow rapper Rob49 is among 10 injured after gunfire erupted in Miami Gardens, Fla., while a video was being filmed.
10 people shot during music video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI - Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.CBS4 learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant."There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," says witness Ced Mogul.Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.The shooting happened...
Multiple wounded near rapper French Montana video shoot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted near where rapper French Montana was filming a music video late Thursday, leaving several wounded in a South Florida strip mall parking lot. He was not injured. Several witnesses told reporters that the music video involved the 38-year-old rapper, and that he...
Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family
A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Woman with skull tattoo on her face shows off results after laser removal
A woman has revealed the results of her painful laser removal after having a skull tattooed on her face and hands. Alyssa Zebrasky, from Cleveland, Ohio, had a colourful Day of the Dead skull tattooed over her face four years ago while in a 'toxic' relationship with her ex partner.
Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say
He told detectives he didn’t regret killing her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
TV Reporter Falls Ill Live on On-Air
Canadian journalist Jessica Robb suffered a medical emergency live on air during CTV News Edmonton's Sunday night broadcast. Robb struggled to complete a sentence as she was reporting from Edmonton, Alberta. The network later said Robb is doing well and released a statement from her. Robb was reporting from the...
GloRilla & Her Team Under Fire For Alleged Shady Business Deals
The 23-year-old is being called out for allegedly scamming people. However, she says there are people pretending to be members of her team online. GloRilla was undeniably one of the hottest breakthrough stars of the year in 2022. This is thanks to a couple of viral hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.
Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police
Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz charged after NYC police say they found guns in hotel room
New York City police charged Matt Shultz with several counts of weapon possession after finding loaded guns in a hotel room.
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Body cam footage reveals shocking moment police threaten to shoot unarmed L.A. rapper Feezy Lebron
Rapper Feezy Lebron has identified himself as the driver sitting in his vehicle in Los Angeles on December 31 on his cell phone when two deputies ordered him to exit and threatened to shoot.
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Twitter users slammed the teacher for panning an incredible piece of art, and for trying to discourage her.
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
