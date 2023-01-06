ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights council vacancy draws 26 applicants, including former state rep Janine Boyd

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count former state representative Janine Boyd among the 26 applicants seeking the City Council seat abruptly vacated by Josie Moore. Moore resigned last month with a year left on her term. A new charter amendment requires remaining council members to make an appointment within 45 days (by Feb. 10) before the pick gets turned over to Mayor Kahlil Seren.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
signalcleveland.org

Investigating MetroHealth bonuses, possible strike and a political crypto crash

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses. “We have opened an ongoing special investigation into the bonuses based on media reports,” Marc Kovac, a spokesman for Faber, told Signal Cleveland. MetroHealth System’s board of trustees fired...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving full-time mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
coolcleveland.com

Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor

It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.
Cleveland.com

Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man gets 10 years in prison for shipping fentanyl through mail

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 56-year-old Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in connection using the U.S. mail to ship fentanyl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams also order Lance Tobias to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. In July, Tobias pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy