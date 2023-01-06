Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb slams Ohio's controversial new voting laws
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb commented on the new voting laws that were signed into effect by Gov. Mike DeWine. "Ohio is going absolutely in the wrong direction when it comes to voting rights," Bibb declared in an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell. Bibb claimed...
Cleveland Heights council vacancy draws 26 applicants, including former state rep Janine Boyd
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count former state representative Janine Boyd among the 26 applicants seeking the City Council seat abruptly vacated by Josie Moore. Moore resigned last month with a year left on her term. A new charter amendment requires remaining council members to make an appointment within 45 days (by Feb. 10) before the pick gets turned over to Mayor Kahlil Seren.
Longtime labor leader appointed to fill Ward 11 vacancy on Cleveland council
For the third time in as many years, residents of Cleveland’s Ward 11 will have a new representative on the city council.
Hazardous waste incinerator in Lorain eligible for expansion under new Ohio law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Aging hazardous waste incineration plants in Ohio that have been barred from expansion for three decades could start growing again under a new policy Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last week. Ohio has four such incinerators – large industrial facilities that burn hazardous and...
Moses elected president of Solon school board; Glavin vice president
SOLON, Ohio -- Leanne Moses has been elected president of the Solon Board of Education. Julie Glavin, former board president, was elected vice president Monday (Jan. 9). Both offices are for one-year terms. The elections took place during an organizational meeting that preceded the board’s first regular meeting of the...
Westlake council clears the decks on ordinances for the new year
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- City Council got down to business Thursday (Jan. 5) to begin 2023 by dealing with seven ordinances left over from 2022. Six of the ordinances met the requirement of three readings before council. A seventh ordinance from 2022 went into a second reading.
Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy referred to special prosecutor for review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is punting charging decisions in Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy to a special prosecutor. The office said Tuesday that it has referred the case to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. It will be up to that office...
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
ideastream.org
Some Ohio cities are erasing medical debts for residents. Will Cleveland join this growing movement?
Robyn King knows what it’s like to be weighed down by huge medical bills. In her southeast Cleveland home, she has a computer bag filled with medical bills totaling almost $77,000 all from Jennings nursing home in Garfield Heights – the place her 90-year-old mother lived until she passed away from dementia in 2020.
Where do biggest Mega Millions winners live heading into Jan. 10, 2023 drawing?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan 10 is a venture into rarified air. Only three times before has the Mega Millions jackpot risen above the $1 billion mark. Twice before the Powerball jackpot has risen above that lofty level. And if Tuesday’s...
signalcleveland.org
Investigating MetroHealth bonuses, possible strike and a political crypto crash
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses. “We have opened an ongoing special investigation into the bonuses based on media reports,” Marc Kovac, a spokesman for Faber, told Signal Cleveland. MetroHealth System’s board of trustees fired...
Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Inspiration in January? Not a joke: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A seasonal quiz, for your perusal. How best to spend January in our Hillcrest area?. A. Roll up in a tight ball under a quilt, or two, and wait for spring. B. Nod off in front of the television and watch that weary rerun again. C....
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving full-time mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
coolcleveland.com
Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor
It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.
Bay Village boy, 8, wins USA BMX National Championship
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- It all began when a neighbor in Bay Village raised funds with middle school students to help them build a small skate park. Little Huck Kurinsky began riding his Huffy bike around at that park at age 3. Little by little, the skate park began to grow on Huck. Soon, he tried jumping his bike -- mainly over curbs -- and honing those skills until he was 5, according to his dad, Keir Kurinsky.
Cleveland man gets 10 years in prison for shipping fentanyl through mail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 56-year-old Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to drug charges in connection using the U.S. mail to ship fentanyl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams also order Lance Tobias to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. In July, Tobias pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.
