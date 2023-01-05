Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
kmaland.com
More Affordable Housing for Seniors: An AARP Iowa Priority
(KMAland) -- As housing prices continue to rise, AARP Iowa is asking cities and towns to change their rules to allow more livable space on a home site. The group said Accessory Dwelling Units can be a perfect option for seniors. AARP Iowa is encouraging local planners and government officials to evaluate potential changes to state laws and local zoning codes to make it easier to add living space onto a residential lot.
Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline. Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ […]
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
Shooting at Iowa hotel ends with victim hospitalized, suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person is in custody after law enforcement officials say someone was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was across the street from the Baymont Inn and Suites at 4685 NE 14th […]
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session
(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
KCCI.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Who's playing in the Des Moines metro in 2023?. Dozens of acts have announced shows in the Des Moines area. Below is a list of concerts at most of the area's major venues, Horizon Events Center, Wooly's, Hoyt Sherman Place, Gas Lamp, Platform, the Iowa State Fair and more.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle owned by Kavin Nicholas, Chief Eagle, of 217 Maple Street. He told Police that someone threw a brick at his car window, causing an estimated $100.00 damage. No other details are available.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
