Georgia State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
KEYT

Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
IOWA STATE
KEYT

Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been chosen for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants are charged with conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ opening statements in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. In November, a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ national chairman when a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys members on trial are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration

President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Pilot’s lawyer says US extradition attempt is ‘political’

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States has accused a former military pilot of illegally training Chinese military pilots. The U.S. is now trying to extradite him from Australia. But the pilot’s lawyer says his client has been unfairly singled out because of the current geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China. Pilot Daniel Duggan is being held in an Australian jail. Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis said outside a Sydney courtroom that Duggan denies the allegations and will continue to fight the extradition process at every step. Australia’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last month approved the U.S. extradition request. But for the extradition to proceed, a judge must first determine whether Duggan is eligible for extradition under Australian law.
KEYT

UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria’s rebel north

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to keep key a border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. In a surprise, Syria’s close ally Russia, whose support had been in doubt, joined in Monday’s 15-0 vote. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening, and said if aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Idlib aren’t renewed millions of Syrians might not survive the winter. Guterres said deliveries have increased across conflict lines within the country, which Russia has pressed for. But he said they cannot substitute for “the size or scope of the massive cross-border United Nations operation.”

