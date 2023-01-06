ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KU set to close in-person offices in coming months

Kentucky Utilities say they will close their in-person offices by the end of 2024 and rely on “self-service channels,” the company has announced, citing a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels and best practice among similar utilities. KU said the change would apply to...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman

State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Virginia man leads police on chase through Somerset

A Virginia man led Somerset police on a chase through the city Friday night. Michael Barry, age 38 of Richmond, Virginia, is facing several charges from the incident. According to Somerset Police, the chase began after a call came from the Popeyes restaurant drive-thru advising that a man was driving drunk Friday night.
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London

A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
LONDON, KY
lakercountry.com

Fiscal court to meet this evening

The Russell County Fiscal Court will hold its first regular meeting of the new year this evening. The court will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. The court is expected to allocate money to the Russell County Rescue Squad as they typically do...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant

In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
DANVILLE, KY
thebig1063.com

Vehicle fatality in Laurel County

From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday

A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Former Russell County man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges

A former Russell County man was arrested Thursday in Pulaski County after being indicted on charges that include kidnapping and strangulation. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Sean Campbell, now of Science Hill, was arrested after being indicted on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, and being a persistent felony offender.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lady Lakers fall on the road at Wayne County

The Russell County Lady Lakers went on the road to Wayne County last night, falling by a score of 40-31. The Lady Lakers fall to 4-12 on the season with the loss and will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night in a district matchup with Clinton County.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Dovie Lou Galbreath, age 58, of Jamestown

Dovie Lou Galbreath, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. She was 58 years of age. Dovie was born December 2, 1964, in Elwood, Indiana, daughter of the late James William, Sr. and Judith Ann Foor Galbreath. She loved taking care of her baby dolls and listening to the radio. She enjoyed going places, visiting the Mighty Dollar and coloring.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Two people killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

