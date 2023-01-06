Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
lakercountry.com
KU set to close in-person offices in coming months
Kentucky Utilities say they will close their in-person offices by the end of 2024 and rely on “self-service channels,” the company has announced, citing a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels and best practice among similar utilities. KU said the change would apply to...
fox56news.com
Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping vehicles in Laurel County
Deputy Allen Turner is advising people an individual driving a silver-looking sedan has installed blue lights in the vehicle and has allegedly been stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County. Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping …. Deputy Allen Turner is advising people an individual driving a silver-looking sedan...
lakercountry.com
Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman
State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
lakercountry.com
Virginia man leads police on chase through Somerset
A Virginia man led Somerset police on a chase through the city Friday night. Michael Barry, age 38 of Richmond, Virginia, is facing several charges from the incident. According to Somerset Police, the chase began after a call came from the Popeyes restaurant drive-thru advising that a man was driving drunk Friday night.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
lakercountry.com
Fiscal court to meet this evening
The Russell County Fiscal Court will hold its first regular meeting of the new year this evening. The court will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. The court is expected to allocate money to the Russell County Rescue Squad as they typically do...
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
wymt.com
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
thebig1063.com
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County
From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
lakercountry.com
1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday
A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
Missing Pulaski County girl found safe
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
lakercountry.com
Former Russell County man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges
A former Russell County man was arrested Thursday in Pulaski County after being indicted on charges that include kidnapping and strangulation. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Sean Campbell, now of Science Hill, was arrested after being indicted on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, and being a persistent felony offender.
lakercountry.com
Lady Lakers fall on the road at Wayne County
The Russell County Lady Lakers went on the road to Wayne County last night, falling by a score of 40-31. The Lady Lakers fall to 4-12 on the season with the loss and will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night in a district matchup with Clinton County.
lakercountry.com
Dovie Lou Galbreath, age 58, of Jamestown
Dovie Lou Galbreath, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. She was 58 years of age. Dovie was born December 2, 1964, in Elwood, Indiana, daughter of the late James William, Sr. and Judith Ann Foor Galbreath. She loved taking care of her baby dolls and listening to the radio. She enjoyed going places, visiting the Mighty Dollar and coloring.
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
