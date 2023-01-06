Read full article on original website
BHS Recognizes December Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their December 2022 Teacher of the Month. American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Renee Fraze was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. Ms. Fraze is pictured along with community sponsor representatives and...
Common Grounds Coffeehouse Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.
Dave Fair, 76, of Brownwood
Dave Fair, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be no services held at this time, but a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Weekly Brown County Sports Schedule 1/10-1/14
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Winters, 6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Jayton, 5:15 p.m. Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Breckenridge at Early, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Zephyr at Priddy, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood at Copperas Cove, 4 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Howard Payne...
Marjorie Cooper, 97
Billie Marjorie Lollar Cooper, age 97, passed away on Christmas Eve of 2022 in Bangs, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel. Marjorie was born on March 25, 1925 in Pine Forest Community in Hopkins County, Texas....
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, 60, of Brownwood
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Allen officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation...
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Rodney was born February 9, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clarence Parton and Patricia Kirby Parton. He grew in Novice and graduated from Novice High School. At an early age, Rodney loved playing the drums....
Semi overturns at the intersection of Garmon Drive, Early Blvd
EARLY – As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, first responders were still on the scene of an overturned semi at the intersection of Garmon Drive and Early Blvd. The truck appeared to be traveling north on Garmon Drive (US 84/183) and overturned into the south lane of traffic prior to reaching the red light.
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
UTV Accident in Brown County Injures Juvenile
On Friday, January 06, 2023, at approximately 8:35 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a UTV accident with an unresponsive juvenile trapped under the UTV. Two juveniles were ejected during the rollover. The accident occurred on private property near the 19000 block of Hwy 279.
Beverly Fain, 71, of Brownwood
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022. Beverly was born on May 19, 1951, in Frankfort, Kentucky to Gilmore Wise and...
Marilyn Kay Tharp, 68
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
Terry Lynn Johnson, 74, of Bangs
Terry Lynn Johnson, age 74, of Bangs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023. A memorial service for Terry will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Terry was born on August 16, 1948 in Dallas to Zueluma and James Johnson....
City announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill and Recycling Center and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, January 16th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, January 17th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 17th. Tuesday’s routes will be...
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Court Records 1/6/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 30 through January 5:. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Clayton, Cynthia Crow, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Young, Suzanne Renee, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Blaylock, Brandon Kirk, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adrain, Declaration of...
Four Sentenced in District Courtroom
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently presented in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Angelica Marie Rodriguez aka Angelica Silva, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Seven (7) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Rodriguez, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Drug Free Zone was adjudicated and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
