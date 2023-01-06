The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO