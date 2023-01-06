Shelby County Board of Supervisors hold reorganizational meeting
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this week elected Steve Kenkel as Chairman of the Board and Charles Parkhurst as Vice Chairman.
The Board also approved the appointment of Jay Ring as Weed Commissioner and the re-appointment of the following members to the Shelby County Solid Waste Board: Rick Ohlinger and Ken Blackwell. Scott Markham was appointed the County Medical Examiner. The Supervisors also approved a number of appointments to various board and commissions.
The mileage reimbursement rate was set at $ .655 per mile and the following will be paid holidays for all eligible employees:
New Year’s Day (observed) Monday, January 2nd
Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 20th
Memorial Day – Monday, May 29
Independence Day – Observed July 4th
Labor Day – Monday, September 4th
Veterans’ Day – Friday, November 10th
Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 23rd
Friday after Thanksgiving – Friday, November 24th
Christmas – Monday, December 25th
New Year’s Day, Monday January 1st, 2024
Comments / 0