Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Board of Supervisors hold reorganizational meeting

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this week elected Steve Kenkel as Chairman of the Board and Charles Parkhurst as Vice Chairman.

The Board also approved the appointment of Jay Ring as Weed Commissioner and the re-appointment of the following members to the Shelby County Solid Waste Board: Rick Ohlinger and Ken Blackwell. Scott Markham was appointed the County Medical Examiner. The Supervisors also approved a number of appointments to various board and commissions.

The mileage reimbursement rate was set at $ .655 per mile and the following will be paid holidays for all eligible employees:

New Year’s Day (observed) Monday, January 2nd

Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 20th

Memorial Day – Monday, May 29

Independence Day – Observed July 4th

Labor Day – Monday, September 4th

Veterans’ Day – Friday, November 10th

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 23rd

Friday after Thanksgiving – Friday, November 24th

Christmas – Monday, December 25th

New Year’s Day, Monday January 1st, 2024

