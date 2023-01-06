ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
franklincounty-news.com

Illinois weapons ban bill heads for final vote

In his second inaugural address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed that Democratic lawmakers will send to his desk comprehensive legislation to ban military-style firearms and to require such guns already in circulation to be registered. Here’s a link to the story.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy