Read full article on original website
Related
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois quick hits: Madigan trial to begin April 2024; Soldier Field renovation plans released
The racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
No gun-ban bill approved over weekend by Illinois General Assembly
A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois weapons ban bill heads for final vote
In his second inaugural address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed that Democratic lawmakers will send to his desk comprehensive legislation to ban military-style firearms and to require such guns already in circulation to be registered. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected
(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Here’s a link to the story.
Comments / 0