WDTV

After tomorrow, rain and snow showers push in!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than the past few days, with mild, seasonable temperatures, and skies will be cloudy as well. Warmer temperatures are expected later this week, but as for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!. A...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Mild temperatures, precipitation later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers and flurries will push in during the early-morning, but by the afternoon, our region will dry out. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!. A low-pressure system brought cloudy skies to West Virginia yesterday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Rain/snow showers on Sunday!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
abc17news.com

Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week

TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
COLUMBIA, MO
wsvaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory today

Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today's ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I'd be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I'd provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 7

Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died. Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died.
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December's winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it's important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

WVDOH accepts bids to replace several bridges on I-79 in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is accepting bids for 11 projects on Tuesday, including one to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. That project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. According to the WVDOH, the bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

