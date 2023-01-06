ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sinclair's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing Completion Program launches in 2024

Sinclair Community College is known for its two-year associates degrees. It’s also known for its long-running nursing program. The Dayton college will soon offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing completion program. Dr. Robyn Razor, Chair and Program administrator of the Nursing Program at Sinclair, spoke with WYSO’s Mike Frazier about the program.
DAYTON, OH

