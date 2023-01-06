Read full article on original website
Dayton Fire Department wins multi million dollar grant for mental wellness and recruitment
The Dayton Fire Department will receive a multi-million dollar grant through the Ohio First Responder, Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program launched by Governor DeWine. This money will go toward recruiting more firefighters and expanding mental wellness programs for DFD personnel. Last year, the fire department responded to over 40,000 incidents,...
Sinclair's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing Completion Program launches in 2024
Sinclair Community College is known for its two-year associates degrees. It’s also known for its long-running nursing program. The Dayton college will soon offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing completion program. Dr. Robyn Razor, Chair and Program administrator of the Nursing Program at Sinclair, spoke with WYSO’s Mike Frazier about the program.
DeWine Inauguration Speech & Reaction; Active Dayton Airport; New Farmer Tax Credit; More Mail Theft
Mike DeWine's Inaugural Address and Agenda - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine laid out his agenda for his second term in office during his inauguration ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda Monday. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Democratic Reaction to DeWine Address - In his second inaugural speech, Gov. Mike DeWine...
