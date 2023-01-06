Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
waovam.com
House on Cherokee Drive Suffers Extensive Damage from Sunday Fire
Extensive damage was reported in a fire yesterday afternoon to a home on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. Vincennes Township firemen got to the house around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. The family living in the home escaped the structure; authorities were also able to rescue a large dog that had been trapped inside the home. The dog was taken to Southgate Veterinary Center for treatment. Three family members were also treated for non-life threatening conditions at Good Samaritan Hospital. The names of the injured victims were not released.
waovam.com
More State Grants are Possible for Broadband Internet Expansion
A state grant has led to further broadband Internet access across rural parts of Indiana. Among the latest extensions is improved broadband work for the City of Bicknell. R-T-C Communications is actively upgrading the service for Bicknell Citizens. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says the extension is part of Governor...
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
waovam.com
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
waovam.com
Knox County Democrat Party to Hold Registration Session Tomorrow Night
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event tomorrow night for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be held at the...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
Indiana Restaurant Owner Helps Homeless Woman and Customers React to Act of Kindness
Driving around any community, you can see those homeless and living on the street, You see men, women, and sometimes children sitting near buildings, resting in parks, and walking around looking for shelter and food. So many people, especially now, are finding themselves unable to take care of the basic...
waovam.com
Desk Space Still Available at Pantheon Business Theatre
The Vincennes Pantheon continues seeking co-workers for their spaces at the downtown Vincennes location. The business location is the space for the renovated Pantheon Theater at Fifth and Main. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon. She reminds everyone there is still room for budding business people — even if office...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
waovam.com
VCSC Board Names Leadership Team for Coming Year
The Vincennes Community School Board has named Lynne Bobe to be its president for the next year. The move was part of a reorganization session yesterday at the VCSC Administration Building. Other appointments include Aaron Bauer as vice president, with Pat Hutchison as secretary, and Karla Smith as treasurer. All...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
wamwamfm.com
Railroad St. Fire in Washington
A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
Comments / 0