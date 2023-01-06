Friday’s Girls HS Basketball Rewind: No. 2 North Meck holds off Chambers

North Mecklenburg’s girls won their 10th straight game Friday on the road, but it was tough.

The Vikings held off conference rival Chambers 59-57, holding off a furious rally by the three-time N.C. 4A state champions.

North Meck led 48-35 going into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings improved to 15-1, 4-0 in the Queen City 3A/4A. Chambers fell to 7-6, 3-1.

The weekend’s top games

Saturday

(Boys/Girls) Extravaganza Showcase, at Johnson C. Smith University – This event features two girls’ games (noon and 1:30 p.m.), followed by six boys’ games. Two of the feature contests have Carmel Christian facing Corvian Community in a 4:30 p.m. boys’ contest, and United Faith Christian meeting 1 of 1 Academy at 9 p.m.

Talking Preps Picks

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Amya Graham, South Point: 17 points, 15 rebounds, two assists in a 52-47 win over Crest.

Jordyn Latter, Providence Day: team-high 24 points as the Chargers, No. 9 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, beat Asheville Christian 55-49. Asheville Christian is the reigning NCISAA 3A state champions.

Alyssa Lewis, Hickory Ridge: game-high 30 points in a 78-34 win over Mooresville.

Kyra Lewis, Central Cabarrus: 21 points, nine rebounds in a 61-57 overtime win over East Rowan.

Lindsey Nolan, Providence: 21 points, 10 rebounds in a 50-22 win over Rocky River.

Friday’s Girls Boxscores

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings included)

NO. 1 LAKE NORMAN 78, WEST CABARRUS 51

LAKE NORMAN 24 14 17 23 -- 78

West Cabarrus 12 9 12 18 -- 51

LAKE NORMAN 78-- Kirsten Lewis-Williams 24 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, Sam Shehan 18, Addison Sirianni 18, Alexis Shehan 8, Jets North 5, Kelsey Rhyne 3, Adason Buoniconti 2

Records: LAKE NORMAN 16-0; West Cabarrus 8-5

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 59, CHAMBERS 57

Chambers 13 12 10 22---57

N.Meck 20 17 11 11---59

CHAMBERS 57 -- Imani Washington 13, Bethani Overby 12, Jada Richardson 12, Nia Kirk 11, Taylor 6, Golphin 3,

NORTH MECKLENBURG 59 -- Kiarah Dixon-Booker 16, Nevaeh Farmer 15, Boston Bates 13, Redfern m9, Reid 4, Pellum 2, Moffatt 2

NO. 3 INDEPENDENCE 66, EAST MECKLENBURG 14

Indy 12 27 16 11 -- 66

EM 6 2 4 2 -- 14

INDEPENDENCE 66 -- Chloe Moss 18, Kamryn Kitchen 15, Jai’lun Brimmer 14, Worthey 9, H. Moss 5, Cabaniss-Ali 4, Love 1

EAST MECKLENBURG 14 -- Davidson 6, Welsher 4,, Darling 2, Augustin 2

Records: Independence 14-2, 4-0

NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 73, HOUGH 41

Mallard Creek 16 27 18 12 - 73

Hough 14 11 4 12 - 41

MALLArD CREEK 73 -- Elle Stone 24, Olivia Robertson 16, Allie Horne 10, Jazz Stone 11 , Titus 4, Young 4, Tapley 2, Easterling 2

HOUGH 41 -- Reese Cloninger 12, Galomeck 9, Lowry 6, Breault 5, Raymond 2, Jakubecy 2, Stowell 2, Zoerb 2

Notable: Elle Stone had 24 pts, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 3 assists & 1 block. Olivia Robertson had 16 pts, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists & 1 block. Jazz Stone had 11 pts & 4 rebounds. Allie Horne had 10 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 steals & 2 assists.

Records: Mallard Creek 12-2, overall League 3-1

NO. 5 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 68, BUTLER 25

Catholic 14 27 20 7 -- 68

Butler 8 6 8 3 -- 25

Catholic 68 -- Blanca Thomas 18, Aniyah Scales 12, Gracynn Gough 11, Kernodle 9, McKain 7, Fava 7, Fleshood 3, Fey 1

Butler 25 -- Jessica Ralda 14, Saunders 8, Ross 3

Catholic 10-3, 4-1; Butler 7-5, 3-2

NO. 6 EAST LINCOLN 70, FRED T. FOARD 24

ELHS: 21 22 19 8- 70

FHS: 6 9 2 7- 24

ELHS: Emma Montanari 15, Madison Bissinger 12, Kiara Anderson 11, G. Overbay 8, T. Thomas 8, M. Self 7, H. McFadden 6, T. Martin 2, K. Legrand 1

FHS: Samaria Tipps 10, I. Ikard 4, G. Sutcliffe 2, K. Abernathy 2, L. Cook 2, H. Heavner 2, T. Ramesur 2

Noteables: Emma Montanari 15 pts, 6 rebs, 3 steals, 2 assists 4 blocks. Kiara Anderson 11 pts, 4 steals, 3 assists, 1 block. Madison Bissinger 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assists, 2 blocks 1 steal. Ginny Overbay 8 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists, 3 steals

ELHS: (14-0, 4-0) Next Game @ St. Stephens 1/10/23

FHS: ( 8-6, 2-2) Next Game @ North Lincoln 1/10/23

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE DAY 55, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 49

PROVIDENCE DAY 55 -- Jordyn Latter 24, Sophie Levine 13, Jaida McClure 10, Jensen 4, Swinson 3, Ramsden 1

PDS Record 12-3

Notable: Chargers beat the defending NCISAA 3A state champions

ASHE COUNTY 59, NO. 10 ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45

Ashe County 7 8 22 22 -- 59

Alexander 6 13 11 15 -- 45

ASHE COUNTY 59 -- Paige Overcash 14, Jones 7, Phipps 7, Abby Sheets 20, Dawson 9, Herman 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 -- Jarrett 7, Herman 8, Wike 7, Adams 4, Sydney Hayes 12, McDaniel 1, Brashear 2, Smith 4

NO. 11 WATAUGA 60, SOUTH CALDWELL 34

Watauga 11 23 22 4 -- 60

South Caldwell 11 6 10 7 -- 34

WATAUGA 60 - Matheson 2, Kate Sears 17, Farthing 4, Brooke Scheffler 22, Charlotte Torgerson 15, Yoblinski, McGlamery, Kiker, Darner, Lawrence

SOUTH CALDWELL 34 -- Edwards 4, Anderson 4, Smith 2, Lillie Bumgarner 20, Barber 4, Setzer, Whitman, Phillips, Jetton

Record: South Caldwell (0-1, 9-6)

CENTRAL CABARRUS 61, EAST ROWAN 57 OT

Central - 11 14 18 9 OT 9 - - 61

East Rowan - 3 10 7 32 OT 5 - - 57

CENTRAL CABARRUS 61 -- Kyra Lewis 21 , Taylor Smith 13, Katherine Coley 11, Ray 6, Stanley 6, Duncan 2, Burton 2

EAST ROWAN 57 -- Hannah Waddell 26, Whicker 9, Plott 6, Collins 4, Smith 4, Kluttz 5,

Notable: Central Cabarrus was led by 21 point and 9 rebound Effort from Kyra Lewis. Freshman Taylor Smith came up clutch down the stretch with big plays and points. Taylor finished with 13 points and 5 assist. She had 5 points in OT.Hannah Waddell led all scorers with 26 points. Central moves to 3-1 in conference play 9-5 overall They will face West Rowan on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 57, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 26

Charlotte Latin 17 16 15 9 -- 57

Asheville School 7 2 10 7 -- 26

CHARLOTTE LATIN 57 -- Charlotte Tune 25, Neely Hume 11, Poole 4, Fisher 4, Vandiver 3, McMahan 2, Roberts 2, Archibald 2, Hutchinson 2, Felkner 2

ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 26 -- Robinson 13, Kohlemainen 8, Marks 2, Aparicio 2, Morrison 1

COX MILL 59, AL BROWN 47

AL Brown 6 12 11 18 - 47

Cox Mill 22 16 2 19 - 59

AL BROWN 47 -- Sazie 20, Yanni 5, Xiomana 11, Rimani 2, Makenzie 2, Maikya 4

COX MILL 59 -- Bellamy 17, Farrell 16, Decker 12, Richardson 6, Tarodo 6, Williams 2

EAST BURKE 58, BUNKER HILL 12

East Burke 19, 20, 15, 4 -- 58

Bunker Hill. 2. 3. 5. 2 -- 12

EAST BURKE 58 -- Braelyn Stilwell 15, A. Grigg 11, K. Lawing 9, T. Bostain 9, K. Turner 5, A. Coble 3, Maci McNeil 3, Journi McDowell 3

BUNKER HILL 12 -- M. Lafone 5, D. Burch 4, V. Morales 3

Records: East Burke 10-1, 4-0

HIBRITEN 47, FREEDOM 37

Freedom 13 3 13 8 - 37

Hibriten 14 16 3 14 - 47

FREEDOM 37 - Peyton Caldwell 14, Statlee McGee 11, Demiter 4, Gladden 2, Whitaker 6, Cooke, Whisnant.

HIBRITEN 47 - Emma Poarch 14, Katie Story 13, Zoey Walker 10, Oliver 3, Boggs 3, Brown 2, Sydney 2.

Records: Freedom 9-5, 0-1

HICKORY RIDGE 78, MOORESVILLE 34

Mooresville. 13. 15. 6. 0 -- 34

Hickory Ridge. 16. 23. 26. 13 -- 78

MOORESVILLE 34 - Goodwin 13, Rumrill 8, Piper 6, Davis 5, Lane 2.

HICKORY RIDGE 78 -- Lewis 30, S. Gidney 14, C. Woodward 11, McClary 8, M. Gidney 4, Leathers 4, Shampine 3, Ritter 2, Dickinson 2

Notable: Hickory Ridge used half time defensive adjustment to secure the win.

Records: Mooresville 8-7, Hickory Ridge 10-3

LINCOLNTON 50, WEST CALDWELL 27

Lincolnton 13 11 8 18 50

West Caldwell 7 4 10 6 27

LINCOLNTON 50 -- Sand-Odom 24, Holland 8, Smith 7, Ray 3, Williams 3, Eley 2, Armstrong 2, and Connor 1

WEST CALDWELL 27 -- Manuel 8, Brittain 7, Cline 3, Glags 2, Braswell 2, McElyea 2, Patterson 2, and Watts 1

MARVIN RIDGE 47, SUN VALLEY 32

Marvin Ridge 13 12 4, 18 -- 47

Sun Valley 4 6 10 12 -- 32

MARVIN RIDGE 47 -- Ella Chepul 18, Zahra Douglas 14, Kelsie Robitaille 5, Riley Smith 4

SUN VALLEY 32 -- Tyra Robinson 13, Aree Meaders 9

NEWTON-CONOVER 63, WEST LINCOLN 34

West Lincoln 8 4 11 11 -- 34

Newton-Conover 12 29 13 9 -- 63

WEST LINCOLN 34 -- Chloe Norman 10, Carolina Robinson 11, Owenby 2, Varner 4, Wallace 6,

NEWTON-CONOVER 63 -- Cassidy Geddes 21, A. Hewitt 10, Barnes 3, Sain 2, Swagger 7, L. Sain 10, G. Rowe 10

Records: WLHS 9-4, 3-1

NORTH IREDELL 46, HICKORY 36

North Iredell 3 15 8 20 -- 46

Hickory 11 2 14 9 -- 36

North Iredell: Lily Ward 11, Tilley Collins 10, Aliyah Curlee 10, Allen 6, Lippard 6, Bradford 3

Hickory: Boyens 10, Bryant 8, Powe 7, Turner 5, Dula 5, Sisk 1

North Iredell (9-5, 3-1); Hickory (5-7, 1-2)

PORTER RIDGE 55, CUTHBERTSON 44

Cuthbertson 10 9 15 10 – 44

Porter Ridge 13 11 14 17 – 55

CUTHBERTSON 44 -- Amanda Sacoto 19, Reagan Iovino 11, Olivia Simon 8, Alexis Juhl 3, Camryn Voss 3

PORTER RIDGE 55 -- Blackwell 16, Salton 10, Oliver 8, Malcolm 12, Scaldara 5, Mills 2, Swanston 2

Records: Cuthbertson 9-5 (1-1)

PROVIDENCE 50 ROCKY RIVER 22

PROVIDENCE 7 14 12 17 -- 50

ROCKY RIVER 2 6 3 11 -- 22

PROVIDENCE 50 -- Lindsey Nolan 21, Isabella Hall 8, Kendall Webb 6, Julia Skinner 4, Marlee Whitten 2, Kyanali Hernandez 1, ZaMiyah Brooks 4, Natalie Howell 3, Theodora Kokalis 1,

ROCKY RIVER 22 -- Owens 3, McKee 2, Montgomery 6, Tesfay 4, Michael 3, Jarrett 4

Notable: Nolan with another double double 21p, 10 reb, Hall 5 assists, Webb 4 assists, Skinner 4 assists

SOUTH POINT 52, CREST 37

SP - 7 15 12 18 - 52

C - 5 14 15 13 - 47

SP - Amya Graham 17pts 15 reb 2ast, Lexi Birtwistle 12pts 10reb 4ast 2stl, Maddie Frank 10pts 4ast 2stl, Lauren French 7 blocks and 2 free throws down the stretch

Next game South Point (8-6, 2-2) at Kings Mountain Tuesday, Jan 10

WEST ROWAN 63, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 23

LNC 2 6 9 6 -- 23

WR 17 22 20 4 -- 63

LNC 23 – Kailyn Kilpatrick 9, Jade Taylor 6, Julia Zelando 4, Jenna Mostert 4

WR 63 –Phifer 14, Huntley 12, Edwards 10, Thompson 10, Arnold 8, Clarke 7, Tenor 2

Thursday’s Boys Boxscores

CANNON SCHOOL 71, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 54

CANNON 71 -- Isaiah Henry 21, Sean Birmingham 19, Austin Swartz 16

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 54 -- Eli Clark 29, Price 15, Walker 7, Tillotson 3

Notable: Metrolina senior Eli Clark 29p, 5r, 3a; Sr. Colton Price 15p, 5r, 2a; Metrolina Christian 11-13 (3-2) hosts Northside Christian on Friday, January 6th at 700pm.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 71, GASTON CHRISTIAN 49

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 71 -- Brett Freeman 23, Jaeden Mustaf 17, Wertz 8, Cash 6, Siler 6, Marcus 4, Burnham 3, Howard 2, Smith 2

GASTON CHRISTIAN 49 -- Joe Rhyne 24, Cameron Newman 13, McCoy 5, Shuford 3, Gaines 2, Addy-Ock 2

Thursday’s Girls Boxscores

CALDWELL ACADEMY 60, DAVIDSON DAY 39

DAVIDSON DAY 39 -- Todd-3, Pestana-26, Walker-2, Newman-3, Moore 5

CALDWELL ACADEMY 60 -- Brodley-19, Auburere-4, Furst- 11, Riffey 10, Buzarth-2, Ortmann-2, Streng-10, Hedman-2

MARVIN RIDGE 59, CHARLOTTE LATIN 42

Marvin Ridge 7 15 19 18 -- 59

Charlotte Latin 9 13 8 12 -- 42

MARVIN RIDGE 59 -- Zahra Douglas 19, Reese Fritz 10, Kelsie Robitaille 9, Riley Smith 7

CHARLOTTE LATIN 42 -- Tune 11, Hume 12

The schedule

(all matchups are girls/boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted)

Saturday

Nonconference

Cannon School vs. Pebblebrook (GA), in Nike Winter Shootout in Greenville,SC (boys)

Charlotte Christian at North Raleigh Christian (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft School (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Combine Academy competes in Chance Harman Classic (Willis, VA) (boys)

Concord at Mount Pleasant

Quality Education at Jay M. Robinson (girls)

SouthLake Christian at Providence Day (boys, 3:30)

Sun Valley at Monroe (girls, 4; boys, 5:30)

United Faith Christian at Legacy Early College (SC) (girls, 4)

Winston-Salem Christian at Jay M. Robinson (boys)

Extravaganza Showcase (boys/girls)

(at Johnson C. Smith Univ.)

(girls’ games)

West Charlotte vs. Northside Christian, noon

East Mecklenburg vs. Good Better Best, 1:30

(boys’ games)

Good Better Best vs. Carolina Basketball Academy (GA), 3

Corvian Community vs. Carmel Christian, 4:30

Northside Christian vs. The Skill Factory (GA), 6

Christ School vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 7:30

United Faith Christian vs. 1 of 1 Academy, 9

Charlotte Elite Academy vs. Mount Zion Academy, 10:30

Sunday

No games scheduled