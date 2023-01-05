Gun-Related Laws, Rising State Revenues Among Topics of Discussion at State Rep. Danny Short’s Coffee Meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
delawarepublic.org
Middletown council approves major land development plan for new middle school
Middletown Mayor and Council voted unanimously to approve the land development plan for a new middle school Monday night. The new Louis L. Redding Middle School is set to open at 201 New Street in Fall 2025, effectively replacing the old middle school, which will be demolished immediately following the completion of the new one.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The council will recognize the Laurel High School Football team on their season and Division 1-A championship. There will be two public hearings at 10:15 on the Black Oak and Coral Lakes Annexations to the County Unifies Sanitary Sewer District and Director of Utility Planning, John Ashman will discuss the results of a public hearing for the Warwick Park area. The Council will also revisit an ordinance to amend the future land use map of the Comprehensive Plan in relation to several parcels east of Route 1 in the area across from Cave Neck Road. There are also six Conditional Use and Change of Zone applications that will be held during the afternoon session.
Pine Haven residents take unsafe conditions to County Council
On January 3, residents of the Pine Haven development, located on Pine Haven Road near Lincoln, took complaints of unsafe conditions to Sussex County Council. Residents claim that their water is unsafe for consumption, some have no running water at all and there is raw sewage on the ground in some areas. “I’m here on behalf of the residents of ... Read More
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
WGMD Radio
DE Council on Shell Fisheries to Hold Hybrid Meeting Tonight at 7pm in Dover
Delaware’s Council on Shell Fisheries will hold a hybrid (in-person and virtual) meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 9. The Council will discuss various shellfish management issues, including oysters, blue crabs, and horseshoe crabs, and other shellfish topics. The in-person meeting will be held at the Kent Conservation District Building, 1679 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 and you must register if you plan to attend in person.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z plans hearings on subdivisions
Two area subdivisions totaling 416 housing units are among public hearings scheduled for the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 12. In addition, under old business, the commission could vote on two other area subdivisions totaling 377 units. The meeting will start at 3 p.m., which is...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WGMD Radio
Dover Woman Charged with 5th Felony DUI
A Dover woman has been arrested for her 5th felony DUI after a traffic stop near Magnolia on Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police spotted car stopped for a stop sign with an expired registration and a traffic stop was conducted. When the trooper contacted the driver, 47 year old Stacy Collins of Dover, he noticed signs of impairment and started a DUI investigation.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Ocean City Today
Newly bid Ocean City beach franchises net $90K
Fourteen south end beach equipment rental franchises, and one midtown one, are set to add nearly $90,000 to the city’s coffers this season. On Tuesday, City Council members voted to approve bids from Patrick McLaughlin and Adrian Nemet, Drew Haugh, William Edmunds, Todd Burbage, Steve Pittler and Spiro Buas to sell chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, surf mats and beach-based back rests at locations from the inlet to 24th Street for the next three years. Pittler also won a bid to take over a defaulted contract to sell beach equipment on 57th, 58th and 59th streets for one year.
The Dispatch
Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion
SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 6, 2023
This aerial photo shows the creation of the Inlet in August 1933 and the separation between Ocean City and Assateague Island from the most historic storm to ever hit the region. The photo clearly shows the existence of a new 50-foot wide, eight-foot deep Inlet at the south end of...
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police Department hosts active intervention training for police, fire and EMS departments
SEAFORD, Del.- Police, EMS, and Fire Companies in Delaware attended an Alert 1 Active Intervention training held at the Seaford High School Saturday, learning what steps to take, and what operational command structure to relay information to in the event of an active shooting. “They are going to have some...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Comments / 6