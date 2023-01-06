Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers
Dec. 19
2080 Steve Wade to Yvonne Johnson, 908 Indiana St., Zanesville, $147,500
2081 AP Fields Realty LLC to Michael and Jessica Willett, 835 Pine St., Zanesville, $55,000
2082 Beagle Hill Services LLC to Ethan Reed and Rileigh Boyce, 12375 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg, $162,500
2083 Karla Leckrone to Rebecca Wolfe and Joseph Walpole, 3.399 acres, New Survey (5 Parcels), Dresden Road, Zanesville, $34,500
2084 Randy Butcher to Richard Blevins, 3445 Old River Road, Zanesville, $129,500
2085 Lois Gardner to Stephen and Robin Ludinich, 0.14 acre split, W. Carlisle Road, Frazeysburg, $6,290
Dec. 20
2086 David Todt to David and Stephanie Taylor, 365 Camp Lane, New Concord, $285,000
2087 Susan Dilts to Shyla Wise, 169 E. Newman St., Zanesville, $210,000
2088 Blake and Payton Atkins to Tasha Love, 3610 New Riley Road, Dresden, $233,000
2089 Herbert and Judy Davis to Tamara Dilley, 837 Chester St., Zanesville, $138,000
2090 Zachary Eddy and Alexis Meusburger to Kathelyn and William Yinger, 3742 Leasure Court, Zanesville, $219,000
2091 Tanco Development Ltd. to Matthew and Velvet Steil, 0.398 and 0.339 acre splits, North Park Drive, Zanesville, $22,500
2092 Robert Goodrich II to Carolyn Perkins and Debra Dickerson, Lots 108 and 109, Rodgers #5, Valley Gem Drive, Zanesville, $18,000
2093 JJ Lighthouse Holdings LLC to Teressa and Gary Simmons, 1116 Benjamin Ave., Zanesville, $45,000
2094 Steven and Gary Hamilton to Andria Rhoades and Travis Bennett, 2436 Center Road, Zanesville, $177,000
2095 Travis Bennett to Brandon Walls, 1402 Lewis Drive, Zanesville, $140,000
2096 Deven Dailey to Kyle and Kelsey O'Boyle, 7625 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $160,000
2097 Kenneth Barnhart to John Leslie, 550 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville $125,000
2098 Shirley Veyon to Shannon Snyder, 4020 Rodayle Drive, Roseville, $153,000
2099 Gary Guthrie to Whitney and Zackhery Forker, 2670 Red Rox Road, Duncan Falls, $111,000
2100 Rita Guthrie to Whitney and Zackhery Forker, 2670 Red Rox Road, Duncan Falls, $111,000
2101 Jeremy Shubert to Tiffany Boss, 821 Clark St., Philo, $158,000
Dec. 21
2102 John Paul to Donald and Tammy Mozena, 2645 East Pike, Zanesville, $27,000
2103 Carol Ward to Cooper Ridge Homes LLC, 1461 Clay St., Zanesville, $85,000
2104 AB RE Port Owner II LLC to JAKD Holdings LLC, 3181 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $2,337,031.75
2105 Mortgage Lenders Network USA Inc. to John Saxton Sr., 1324 Jewett Drive, Zanesville, $3,600
2106 Davlin Crumpton to Trever and Erica Morgan, 927 Findley Ave., Zanesville, $225,000
2107 Darrell Lyon to Jeffrey and Vicki Smith, 13890 Scout Road, Frazeysburg, $223,000
2108 Pamela Osborn to Rickey Davis Sr., 802 Shinnick St., Zanesville, $30,000
2109 Tiki Brown to Terry Holzschuher, 1446 Henry St., Zanesville, $110,600
Dec. 22
2110 William and MaryJennings to Ronald and Sarah Susalla, 0.30 acre split, North River Road, Dresden, $3,500
2111 Jerry Bentley to Sinclair Properties LLC, 2417 Dresden Road, Zanesville, $42,500
2112 Judy Lee to Dorothy and Lester Lippy, 1229 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville, $127,500
2113 Vicki Prince to Kim Gamertsfelder, 13841 Scout Road, Frazeysburg, $370,000
2114 Matthews Muskingum County Real Estate LLC to John Matthews, 170 E King St., Zanesville, $1,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Dec. 19
E1513 Brian Suttles to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1205 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville
E1514 Phillis Henry to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 229 Pierce St., Zanesville
E1515 Marchelle Francey to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 507 Warwick Ave., Zanesville
E1516 James Loyd to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1008-1010 Market St., Zanesville
E1517 Rickey Willey to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1125 Eastman St., Zanesville
E1518 Harry Moore to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 109 Pierce St., Zanesville
E1519 Janet Hook to Randly Butcher, 3445 Old River Road, Zanesville
E1520 Carol Clulee to Nicholas Cluclee, Lot 1, Shady Lane Farms, Three Towers Road, Chandlersville
E1521 John Chalfant to John Chalfant, 1524 Maysville Ave., Zanesville
Dec. 20
E1522 Jason Mohler to Jason Mohler and Kimberly Darner, 47 S. Pembroke Ave., Zanesville
Dec. 21
E1523 Traci Couch to TraciCouch, 3547 Chesapeake Drive, Zanesville
E1524 Rodger and Rita Baker to Jesse Baker, 9085 Young America Road, Adamsville
E1525 Rodger and Rita Baker to Rodger and Rita Baker, 9085 Young America Road, Adamsville
E1526 Ronald Winland to Clay Winland, 715 Richey Road, Zanesville
E1527 Yvonne Jackson to Doris and Gary Flynn, 3705 Leasure Court, Zanesville
E1528 Betty Hartnett to Kelly and John Hartnett, 774 Orchard Hill Road, Zanesville
E1529 Wilson and Barbara Hightower to Pamela Berkson, 3675 Maplecraft Drive, Dresden
E1530 Shawna McCoy to Scott McCoy, 3970 Holbein Drive, Zanesville
E1531 Gisele Bachelor to Custom Renting LLC, Part Lot 14, Corl Lane Subdivision, Olde Falls Road, Zanesville
E1532 Gisele Bachelor to GMB Rentals LLC, 3935 Frazeysburg Road, Zanesville
E1533 Laddie Liming L&S to 5369 Rentals LLC, 318 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville
Dec. 22
E1534 Erica Blosser (Shafer Lowell) to Andrew Blosser, 44.178, 1.2777, 1.09 acres, Oak Grove Road, Cumberland
E1535 James Ethell to Sharon Ethell, 365 White Oak Ave., Zanesville
E1536 Charles Schneider to Mildred Schneider, 2805 Jenkins Drive, Zanesville
E1537 Shirley Butler to Sharon Duffy, Pamela Gault, Nancy Salsbury, 545 Maple St., Duncan Falls
E1538 Whiten Mauk to Kathryn Kibler, 1104 S. Slope Bay, Zanesville
E1539 Margaret Wyatt to Jerry Wyatt, 56 South Pembroke Ave., Zanesville
E1540 Robert and Nicholette McClelland to Richard and Joyce McClelland, 26 Parcels, Zanesville
E1541 Shelby Butcher to Lala Gullett and Judith Stanbery, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville
E1542 Lala Gullett to Judith Stanbery, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville
E1543 Judith Stanbery to Judith Stanbery and Lala Gullett, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville
