Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago

Dec. 19

2080 Steve Wade to Yvonne Johnson, 908 Indiana St., Zanesville, $147,500

2081 AP Fields Realty LLC to Michael and Jessica Willett, 835 Pine St., Zanesville, $55,000

2082 Beagle Hill Services LLC to Ethan Reed and Rileigh Boyce, 12375 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg, $162,500

2083 Karla Leckrone to Rebecca Wolfe and Joseph Walpole, 3.399 acres, New Survey (5 Parcels), Dresden Road, Zanesville, $34,500

2084 Randy Butcher to Richard Blevins, 3445 Old River Road, Zanesville, $129,500

2085 Lois Gardner to Stephen and Robin Ludinich, 0.14 acre split, W. Carlisle Road, Frazeysburg, $6,290

Dec. 20

2086 David Todt to David and Stephanie Taylor, 365 Camp Lane, New Concord, $285,000

2087 Susan Dilts to Shyla Wise, 169 E. Newman St., Zanesville, $210,000

2088 Blake and Payton Atkins to Tasha Love, 3610 New Riley Road, Dresden, $233,000

2089 Herbert and Judy Davis to Tamara Dilley, 837 Chester St., Zanesville, $138,000

2090 Zachary Eddy and Alexis Meusburger to Kathelyn and William Yinger, 3742 Leasure Court, Zanesville, $219,000

2091 Tanco Development Ltd. to Matthew and Velvet Steil, 0.398 and 0.339 acre splits, North Park Drive, Zanesville, $22,500

2092 Robert Goodrich II to Carolyn Perkins and Debra Dickerson, Lots 108 and 109, Rodgers #5, Valley Gem Drive, Zanesville, $18,000

2093 JJ Lighthouse Holdings LLC to Teressa and Gary Simmons, 1116 Benjamin Ave., Zanesville, $45,000

2094 Steven and Gary Hamilton to Andria Rhoades and Travis Bennett, 2436 Center Road, Zanesville, $177,000

2095 Travis Bennett to Brandon Walls, 1402 Lewis Drive, Zanesville, $140,000

2096 Deven Dailey to Kyle and Kelsey O'Boyle, 7625 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $160,000

2097 Kenneth Barnhart to John Leslie, 550 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville $125,000

2098 Shirley Veyon to Shannon Snyder, 4020 Rodayle Drive, Roseville, $153,000

2099 Gary Guthrie to Whitney and Zackhery Forker, 2670 Red Rox Road, Duncan Falls, $111,000

2100 Rita Guthrie to Whitney and Zackhery Forker, 2670 Red Rox Road, Duncan Falls, $111,000

2101 Jeremy Shubert to Tiffany Boss, 821 Clark St., Philo, $158,000

Dec. 21

2102 John Paul to Donald and Tammy Mozena, 2645 East Pike, Zanesville, $27,000

2103 Carol Ward to Cooper Ridge Homes LLC, 1461 Clay St., Zanesville, $85,000

2104 AB RE Port Owner II LLC to JAKD Holdings LLC, 3181 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $2,337,031.75

2105 Mortgage Lenders Network USA Inc. to John Saxton Sr., 1324 Jewett Drive, Zanesville, $3,600

2106 Davlin Crumpton to Trever and Erica Morgan, 927 Findley Ave., Zanesville, $225,000

2107 Darrell Lyon to Jeffrey and Vicki Smith, 13890 Scout Road, Frazeysburg, $223,000

2108 Pamela Osborn to Rickey Davis Sr., 802 Shinnick St., Zanesville, $30,000

2109 Tiki Brown to Terry Holzschuher, 1446 Henry St., Zanesville, $110,600

Dec. 22

2110 William and MaryJennings to Ronald and Sarah Susalla, 0.30 acre split, North River Road, Dresden, $3,500

2111 Jerry Bentley to Sinclair Properties LLC, 2417 Dresden Road, Zanesville, $42,500

2112 Judy Lee to Dorothy and Lester Lippy, 1229 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville, $127,500

2113 Vicki Prince to Kim Gamertsfelder, 13841 Scout Road, Frazeysburg, $370,000

2114 Matthews Muskingum County Real Estate LLC to John Matthews, 170 E King St., Zanesville, $1,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Dec. 19

E1513 Brian Suttles to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1205 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville

E1514 Phillis Henry to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 229 Pierce St., Zanesville

E1515 Marchelle Francey to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 507 Warwick Ave., Zanesville

E1516 James Loyd to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1008-1010 Market St., Zanesville

E1517 Rickey Willey to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1125 Eastman St., Zanesville

E1518 Harry Moore to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 109 Pierce St., Zanesville

E1519 Janet Hook to Randly Butcher, 3445 Old River Road, Zanesville

E1520 Carol Clulee to Nicholas Cluclee, Lot 1, Shady Lane Farms, Three Towers Road, Chandlersville

E1521 John Chalfant to John Chalfant, 1524 Maysville Ave., Zanesville

Dec. 20

E1522 Jason Mohler to Jason Mohler and Kimberly Darner, 47 S. Pembroke Ave., Zanesville

Dec. 21

E1523 Traci Couch to TraciCouch, 3547 Chesapeake Drive, Zanesville

E1524 Rodger and Rita Baker to Jesse Baker, 9085 Young America Road, Adamsville

E1525 Rodger and Rita Baker to Rodger and Rita Baker, 9085 Young America Road, Adamsville

E1526 Ronald Winland to Clay Winland, 715 Richey Road, Zanesville

E1527 Yvonne Jackson to Doris and Gary Flynn, 3705 Leasure Court, Zanesville

E1528 Betty Hartnett to Kelly and John Hartnett, 774 Orchard Hill Road, Zanesville

E1529 Wilson and Barbara Hightower to Pamela Berkson, 3675 Maplecraft Drive, Dresden

E1530 Shawna McCoy to Scott McCoy, 3970 Holbein Drive, Zanesville

E1531 Gisele Bachelor to Custom Renting LLC, Part Lot 14, Corl Lane Subdivision, Olde Falls Road, Zanesville

E1532 Gisele Bachelor to GMB Rentals LLC, 3935 Frazeysburg Road, Zanesville

E1533 Laddie Liming L&S to 5369 Rentals LLC, 318 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville

Dec. 22

E1534 Erica Blosser (Shafer Lowell) to Andrew Blosser, 44.178, 1.2777, 1.09 acres, Oak Grove Road, Cumberland

E1535 James Ethell to Sharon Ethell, 365 White Oak Ave., Zanesville

E1536 Charles Schneider to Mildred Schneider, 2805 Jenkins Drive, Zanesville

E1537 Shirley Butler to Sharon Duffy, Pamela Gault, Nancy Salsbury, 545 Maple St., Duncan Falls

E1538 Whiten Mauk to Kathryn Kibler, 1104 S. Slope Bay, Zanesville

E1539 Margaret Wyatt to Jerry Wyatt, 56 South Pembroke Ave., Zanesville

E1540 Robert and Nicholette McClelland to Richard and Joyce McClelland, 26 Parcels, Zanesville

E1541 Shelby Butcher to Lala Gullett and Judith Stanbery, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville

E1542 Lala Gullett to Judith Stanbery, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville

E1543 Judith Stanbery to Judith Stanbery and Lala Gullett, 2854 McFarland Drive, Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

