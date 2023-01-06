News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see light rain and light snow for the Monday morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers across New Jersey and the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls. With some drier air in place, some of the northern most counties may see very little, especially north of New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO