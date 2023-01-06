Read full article on original website
Recreational marijuana sales begin today in Connecticut
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut today at 10 a.m.
Medicinal marijuana users purchase pot early ahead of legalization of recreational use
While some retailers will be hybrid, selling both medical and recreational marijuana, as for right now, Bluepoint Health in Westport will be sticking with medicinal marijuana sales only for the time being.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, for now
Suggesting that New Jersey's recent concealed carry law infringes on the public's Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year.
Fire in abandoned Trenton home sends one to hospital
The chief of the Trenton Fire Department says a person who was allegedly living illegally in an abandoned home was injured, though the extent of their injuries is unclear.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Snow showers, wintry mix moves across Western Connecticut for morning commute
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says Western Connecticut could see some snow shower during Monday morning's commute.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain and light snow expected for Monday morning commute in New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see light rain and light snow for the Monday morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers across New Jersey and the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls. With some drier air in place, some of the northern most counties may see very little, especially north of New Jersey.
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested a man for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam and Westchester counties. They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr. Mann was...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain, flurries for the morning commute across Long Island
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Long Island will see light rain and flurries for the early Monday morning commute. NOW: Dry end to the weekend with clouds increasing overnight. NEW: Weather to watch for light rain/flurries during Monday morning commute. NEXT: Rain and wind Friday. OVERNIGHT:...
