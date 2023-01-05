ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY

(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Three arrested after police chase in Felton

FELTON, Del. – Three arrests were made Saturday after a police pursuit in Felton. Felton Police say an officer tried to pull a vehicle over on Route 13 for a traffic violation. The suspect vehicle pulled into the Felton Royal Farms, before speeding away, according to police. After a brief chase on East Main Street, police say three males jumped out of the vehicle, and ran away.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested after drugs, loaded gun found during traffic stop

CHESWOLD, Del. – A Dover man was arrested Monday night after police found drugs and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street in Cheswold observed a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Route 13 with a headlight out. The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and Jackson was detained as a result. A probable search led to the discovery of approximately 15.19 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.
CHESWOLD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Vandals Damage Mailboxes, Vehicle In Middletown Over The Weekend

County Police are investigating several incidents of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Officials said on Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood in Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that eight separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
nccpdnews.com

MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun

NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
HARRINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers investigating a suspicious package complaint at a home in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore found a decomposing body. After receiving reports of a foul smell coming from a storage container on the front porch, neighbors called the police. On January 5, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue to investigate. Upon their arrival, they located the storage container in front of a vacant home and detected a foul-smelling odor coming from the container. When they opened the container, they found a dead body inside. The The post Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway

HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARRINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

