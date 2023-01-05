Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
WMDT.com
Three arrested after police chase in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Three arrests were made Saturday after a police pursuit in Felton. Felton Police say an officer tried to pull a vehicle over on Route 13 for a traffic violation. The suspect vehicle pulled into the Felton Royal Farms, before speeding away, according to police. After a brief chase on East Main Street, police say three males jumped out of the vehicle, and ran away.
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Suspect arrested for firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall identified
According to the D.A.'s office, the suspect is ineligible to have a gun due to a decade-old drug conviction.
fox29.com
Police: 3 masked men sought for carjacking man by gunpoint outside Wingstop in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section. A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2. Video showed three masked men...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested after drugs, loaded gun found during traffic stop
CHESWOLD, Del. – A Dover man was arrested Monday night after police found drugs and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street in Cheswold observed a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Route 13 with a headlight out. The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and Jackson was detained as a result. A probable search led to the discovery of approximately 15.19 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.
fox29.com
State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school, no one hurt
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. A spokesperson for the...
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Vandals Damage Mailboxes, Vehicle In Middletown Over The Weekend
County Police are investigating several incidents of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Officials said on Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood in Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that eight separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun
NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
WBOC
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit
The Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early this morning. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges Following Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers investigating a suspicious package complaint at a home in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore found a decomposing body. After receiving reports of a foul smell coming from a storage container on the front porch, neighbors called the police. On January 5, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue to investigate. Upon their arrival, they located the storage container in front of a vacant home and detected a foul-smelling odor coming from the container. When they opened the container, they found a dead body inside. The The post Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell appeared first on Shore News Network.
1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway
HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
