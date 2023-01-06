Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
PV Tech
Ncondezi Energy signs land agreement for 300MW solar-storage hybrid project in Mozambique
African power development company Ncondezi Energy has secured a land agreement for its 300MW solar PV project in Tete, Mozambique. The solar assets will be paired with a battery energy storage system. The agreement was finalised with the country’s government, allowing for exclusive use of the land for solar PV...
PV Tech
SPI Energy begins M10 module manufacturing at new production line in California
PV solutions provider SPI Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), has begun manufacturing M10 (182mm) modules in the new production line at its facility in Sacramento, California. The new line will add 550MW of solar module manufacturing capacity which currently produces 700MW and is expected to ramp up to...
PV Tech
ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan
Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
PV Tech
Mytilineos signs 63MW solar PV PPA with Statkraft in Italy
Developer Mytilineos has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with energy giant Statkraft for four solar farms in Italy with a total capacity of 63MW. Located in the Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, the projects are currently under construction by the Greek developer and expected to be operational in different stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.
PV Tech
Oceans of Energy receives approval in principle for high-wave offshore solar design
Offshore solar developer Oceans of Energy has received an approval in principle from certification services company Bureau Veritas for its high-wave offshore solar system design. The system – which uses the sea surface directly as support and a system that combines rigid and flexible structures that allow it to ride...
PV Tech
Sungrow to supply inverters to 814MW Qatari solar project
Sungrow, the Chinese-headquartered inverter and energy storage system supplier, has signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide its inverter solutions to an 814MW solar PV project in Qatar. Sungrow will provide its MW-integrated 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to the project, which is expected to be completed in 2024....
PV Tech
Bridging the gap of offshore solar from R&D to commercialisation
As Oceans of Energy announces it has received an approval in principle for its high-wave offshore solar system design from Bureau Veritas, the path to getting there needed a lot of work in the last four years since the company’s first offshore solar project was launched. That’s because offshore...
PV Tech
France awards 173MW of solar in oversubscribed PV auction
France has awarded 172.9MW of solar PV capacity in the most recent auction, according to the country’s Ministry of Solidarity and Ecological Transition. The tender was oversubscribed and ended up awarding 32MW more than the planned 140MW capacity, spread between 66 projects. The auction was the first of France’s...
PV Tech
Green Genius sells 152MW of late-stage solar projects in Spain to OX2
Lithuanian renewables company Green Genius and Swedish developer OX2 have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 152MW of solar projects in Spain. OX2 will acquire from Green Genius six late-stage solar PV projects – all of which have obtained environmental permits – located in the region of Andalusia.
