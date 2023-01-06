Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Islanders ask: Are lithium-ion battery storage facilities in our neighborhoods safe?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In September, during a Land Use Committee public hearing, representatives from New Leaf Energy presented an application for a special permit to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) at 405 Arthur Kill Rd, Great Kills. Detailing six battery containers to be enclosed within a...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
New York YIMBY
Phase One of $460M Hunts Point Interstate Improvement Project Now Complete in the South Bronx
Skanska and its joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the first phase of a $460 million interstate improvement project in the Hunts Point section of the South Bronx. Key project elements include the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, improved pedestrian access, and a new community park.
Deal averts nurses strike at Manhattan hospitals; negotiations continue as deadline looms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A nurses strike planned at two major Manhattan hospitals was averted Sunday after a deal was reached that guaranteed a pay raise and an improvement of staffing standards. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reached a...
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses
Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
What’s next for Staten Island offshore wind? Here are 4 developments we’re eyeing in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The offshore wind industry took significant steps on Staten Island in 2022 and put the borough in the center of the burgeoning energy sector. This year is expected to bring pivotal developments that may position the borough’s West Shore firmly as a hotbed of the assembly of massive components integral to wind farms expected to begin budding off New York’s coastline in the coming years.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big NYC hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
Staten Island Ferry boat still running despite safety concerns in wake of engine room ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite a fire that broke out aboard a Staten Island Ferry days before Christmas, the city has continued using one of its newer sister boats, ignoring calls to ground the vessels until safety concerns can be further addressed. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) had...
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
Warning: You have the most chance of being laid off from these jobs in 2023, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When weighing whether to pursue a career in a particular industry, the biggest concern for many people is job stability. For this reason, offshore marketplace Outsource Accelerator analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the average layoff rates for different industries, to determine which are the most and least secure job sectors.
Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
ShopRite Can Can Sale: How to manage the supermarkets’ massive savings event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The annual Can Can sale is underway at the borough’s ShopRite stores. Headlining in Week One of the three-week winter event are soup, tuna fish canned tomatoes and other shelf-stable products like oil, coffee and bottled water. Dubbed as “the world’s greatest sale” by...
POLITICO
Adams' property tax predicament
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
