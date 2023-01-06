ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Phase One of $460M Hunts Point Interstate Improvement Project Now Complete in the South Bronx

Skanska and its joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the first phase of a $460 million interstate improvement project in the Hunts Point section of the South Bronx. Key project elements include the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, improved pedestrian access, and a new community park.
BRONX, NY
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses

Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What’s next for Staten Island offshore wind? Here are 4 developments we’re eyeing in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The offshore wind industry took significant steps on Staten Island in 2022 and put the borough in the center of the burgeoning energy sector. This year is expected to bring pivotal developments that may position the borough’s West Shore firmly as a hotbed of the assembly of massive components integral to wind farms expected to begin budding off New York’s coastline in the coming years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Warning: You have the most chance of being laid off from these jobs in 2023, study says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When weighing whether to pursue a career in a particular industry, the biggest concern for many people is job stability. For this reason, offshore marketplace Outsource Accelerator analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the average layoff rates for different industries, to determine which are the most and least secure job sectors.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
