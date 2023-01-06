Read full article on original website
DC Weather: After chilly start, cloudy Tuesday brings temps in mid to upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a chilly start, Tuesday will feature lighter winds and added clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Despite the clouds, it will be rain-free for anything you have planned outdoors. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with added cloud cover, especially during the...
7-year-old Va. boy taken to DC hospital after falling off ski lift
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling off a ski lift at Whitetail Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, resort officials confirmed. On Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old skier fell from the EZ Rider...
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of Beltway for hours, causing gridlock in DMV
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer fire on the Interstate 495 Beltway in Fairfax County caused a significant traffic backup Sunday afternoon. The hours-long traffic backup stretched for miles into Maryland on the Beltway and on I-270 and affected roads across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Around 1 p.m.,...
Virginia gas prices are going back up
(WSET) — Two weeks after Christmas, gas prices have crawled up from holiday lows sitting below an average of $3 per gallon back up to $3.18 in Virginia, according to GasBuddy. That's still only 3.2 cents higher than prices were a year ago, and ten cents more than a...
DC police investigate 2 overnight shootings in Navy Yard; 1 man dead, 1 wounded
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating two overnight shootings that were only walking distance apart in Navy Yard. On Sunday, police said the most recent shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. Police say the suspect got out of a gray, four-door...
DC Mayor Bowser rolls out 5-year plan she hopes will bring jobs, residents back downtown
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is out with a new five year plan to help the city grow its economy. A big part of that is bringing people back downtown. A walk through downtown D.C. and you'll still see a lot of empty spaces behind window art. Vacancy is at about 22%, and likely to go higher as leases expire.
Chesapeake Bay biennial report card released, scores overall grade of D+
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — An influential environmental group issued a report card on the Chesapeake Bay --- and it is not a good one. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation stated the bay is "on the verge of complete failure and not improving," after scoring its condition in an every-other-year report card.
FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
'It's unacceptable': DC leaders speak out after 13-year-old fatally shot by resident
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. Councilmember is calling for answers and transparency following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake was fatally shot by a resident in NE D.C., who says the boy was tampering with a vehicle. Councilmember Zachary Parker says the shooter should be...
'They showed me the right track': DC teen reflects on mentorship from MPD officers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking back, Dallas Washington not only understands why his mother reached out to MPD, he is thankful for it. Washington's mother sought mentorship from officers for her son because he could not focus in school and had anger issues. "She had contacted MPD based on my...
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B, what are your chances of winning?
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
75-year-old man dies from injuries after utility pole crash in Suitland: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 75-year-old man has died after he veered off the road and struck a utility pole in Suitland last month, the Prince George's County Police Department said. On Dec. 8 around 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4500 block of Silver...
AG Miyares highlights law enforcement support, prioritizing victims in 2023 agenda
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced on Tuesday his priorities for the 2023 General Assembly session. “This session my office is supporting common-sense legislation that supports law enforcement, prioritizes victims, and makes our communities safer. By working with the members of the General Assembly, we hope to crack down on organized retail crime, punish drug dealers peddling lethal fentanyl, support members of the Jewish Community, and protect Virginia consumers from policies designed for Californians,” said Miyares. “I look forward to working with legislators to serve our Commonwealth and bring results for Virginians.”
Woman suspected in deaths of her 2 children, husband's ex-wife claims she has alibis
BOISE, Idaho (TND/KBOI) — The woman in Idaho awaiting trial for the murders of her two children claimed in court documents she has alibis. KBOI reports those records – in a case that made national headlines – were released on Jan. 5. Lori Vallow Daybell claimed she...
