Washington State

Virginia gas prices are going back up

(WSET) — Two weeks after Christmas, gas prices have crawled up from holiday lows sitting below an average of $3 per gallon back up to $3.18 in Virginia, according to GasBuddy. That's still only 3.2 cents higher than prices were a year ago, and ten cents more than a...
Chesapeake Bay biennial report card released, scores overall grade of D+

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — An influential environmental group issued a report card on the Chesapeake Bay --- and it is not a good one. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation stated the bay is "on the verge of complete failure and not improving," after scoring its condition in an every-other-year report card.
FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B, what are your chances of winning?

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
AG Miyares highlights law enforcement support, prioritizing victims in 2023 agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced on Tuesday his priorities for the 2023 General Assembly session. “This session my office is supporting common-sense legislation that supports law enforcement, prioritizes victims, and makes our communities safer. By working with the members of the General Assembly, we hope to crack down on organized retail crime, punish drug dealers peddling lethal fentanyl, support members of the Jewish Community, and protect Virginia consumers from policies designed for Californians,” said Miyares. “I look forward to working with legislators to serve our Commonwealth and bring results for Virginians.”
