Why are there so few women in Ohio politics? Maybe, because not enough run: Barbara Palmer and Christina Vitakis

Read full article on original website
Linda Relyea-Dodig
4d ago
It’s a well known fact that republicans don’t like women who speak up against corruption! As it is now, they are doing everything possible to take women’s rights away in Ohio!
Reply(2)
4
Related
DeWine focuses on mental health during inaugural address: Capitol Letter
Mental health: Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he wants Ohio to be “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. Jeremy Pelzer reports that DeWine’s comments during his inaugural address at the Ohio Statehouse come after he previously has said the two-year state budget plan he will propose in the coming weeks will be heavy on mental-health priorities, including expanding services, research and job development.
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb slams Ohio's controversial new voting laws
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb commented on the new voting laws that were signed into effect by Gov. Mike DeWine. "Ohio is going absolutely in the wrong direction when it comes to voting rights," Bibb declared in an interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell. Bibb claimed...
Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy; the U.S. Govt. says gas ranges cause climate change: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after Gov. Mike DeWine defined natural gas as green energy in Ohio, the federal government is considering banning new natural gas stoves. That’s because natural gas causes climate change and, studies say, asthma in kids. We’re talking about the timing on Today in Ohio.
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio’s new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it “imposes needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday, the same day […]
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
Courthouse News Service
Ohio sued over election law passed ‘in the dark of night’
CLEVELAND (CN) — The Ohio Legislature abused its lame duck session and eschewed public input to radically transform a special elections scheduling law into a complete overhaul of the state's voting process, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday night by several nonprofit organizations and labor unions. Despite being...
Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system
(The Center Squares) – Ohio’s new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years. "Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across...
Hazardous waste incinerator in Lorain eligible for expansion under new Ohio law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Aging hazardous waste incineration plants in Ohio that have been barred from expansion for three decades could start growing again under a new policy Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last week. Ohio has four such incinerators – large industrial facilities that burn hazardous and...
fcnews.org
Merrin will not be Speaker of Ohio House
An area state representative will not be Ohio House Speaker afterall. It appeared Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp.), would be the next speaker following a vote among Republicans. However, State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives during the opening day ceremonies for the 135th General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A group of Republicans joined with Democrats to vote Stephens as Speaker of the Ohio House.
CBS News
Governor's veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led...
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
countynewsonline.org
Ohio Voters now must provide Photo ID at polls
On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law new state voting restrictions that he and Ohio’s chief elections officer Secretary of State Frank LaRose believe will shore up election security and protect against fraud. The sweeping package of election law changes passed by the GOP-led Legislature includes the...
DeWine signs voting bill for ‘election integrity’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 on Friday, modifying the law governing voter identification and absentee voting in Ohio.
Gov DeWine signs HB 458; Requiring stricter photo ID for voting, modifying Ohio’s election laws
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio House Bill (HB) 458, sponsored by State Representative Thomas Hall, modifying the state’s election laws on Friday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. >>RELATED: DeWine vetoes legislation banning municipalities from stopping sales of flavored tobacco products. The law makes changes...
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Ohio auditor’s office opens special investigation into bonuses paid to ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio auditor’s office is now among the agencies looking into $1.9 million in bonus payments that led to the firing of former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. The state auditor’s Special Investigations Unit opened an ongoing investigation in December, the auditor’s office confirmed...
House Bill 6 left Ohio with least stringent clean-energy program in U.S., study shows
COLUMBUS – Since passage of a 2019 law now embroiled in criminal scandal, Ohio has had the least stringent clean-energy requirements of any U.S. state with a renewable standard, a survey of state policies shows. While most states over the past two decades have increased the percentage of energy...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: bet $1, get $200 bonus bets offer continues this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new customers lock in our bet365 Ohio bonus code here, they’ll earn a $200 bonus payout after wagering as little...
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 13