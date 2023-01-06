CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry hospital is spreading the word about a new support group they’re offering for survivors of head and neck cancer. Hospital officials at Trident Medical say head and neck cancer is rare, only accounting for four percent of all cancers according to the National Cancer Institute. This makes it even more critical to connect patients with others who are enduring the same struggle.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO