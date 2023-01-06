Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Science teacher seeks tools to teach weather
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Teacher Kayla McCombs loves helping her sixth-grade students at the new East Edisto Middle school soak up the world of science. She says before winter break, she started teaching a weather unit. Now that school is back in session, McCombs is continuing the push to help her students learn the ins and outs of how the weather can shape and affect their everyday life.
live5news.com
Walterboro residents hope state program will revitalize historic downtown
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro has been accepted into a state program to revitalize their historic downtown area in hopes of bringing economic success to the community. Walterboro joins over 30 other communities like Beaufort, Kingstree, and Orangeburg in the Main Street South Carolina network, which aims...
live5news.com
Lowcountry nonprofit seeking volunteers to help with 2023 Point in Time Count
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the new year comes another Point in Time Count, counting anyone experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. That night is on the horizon. With Jan. 25 only a couple of weeks away, one Lowcountry nonprofit is in need of volunteers. One80 place in...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District considers new ‘guard rails’ for outside counsel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Superintendent Don Kennedy “parted ways” with the district’s top lawyer last year, the school board is set to meet to discuss a policy proposal that would set “guard rails” around outside counsel. The revised policy the board will consider at...
live5news.com
Cancer support group offers chance to give back, share experiences
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry hospital is spreading the word about a new support group they’re offering for survivors of head and neck cancer. Hospital officials at Trident Medical say head and neck cancer is rare, only accounting for four percent of all cancers according to the National Cancer Institute. This makes it even more critical to connect patients with others who are enduring the same struggle.
live5news.com
Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
live5news.com
Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens. “Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond. Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and...
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
live5news.com
Former Mount Pleasant council member dies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former member of the Mount Pleasant Town Council died Saturday morning, according to the African American Settlement Communities. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. She was the first African American to serve on the council, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant expected to create citizens’ commission to oversee greenspace
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is expected to create a new commission that will help identify areas to mitigate flooding and increase conservation. Mayor Will Haynie said there won’t be any elected officials on the commission, and its main goal is to help protect sensitive areas for development.
counton2.com
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in SC?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl Scout cookie season begins in Charleston on January 14, 2023, and for some, that means the most magical time of year. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches participants five life skills:
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
live5news.com
Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country. The event featured several...
live5news.com
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
live5news.com
1 injured, 1 in custody after Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area. At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the...
live5news.com
Police looking for trailer stolen from Mt. Pleasant Fire Department
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released surveillance images of a pickup truck hauling a trailer reported stolen from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Police say the white 16-foot Anvil trailer was stolen at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Dec. 21 from the fire station at 667 Paul Foster Road. The back of the trailer and frame has the letters “MPFD.”
live5news.com
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 Moncks Corner armed robberies
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies. Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other. In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an...
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
Comments / 1