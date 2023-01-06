Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Tax Department - Administrative Assistant I
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I - Minimum Annual Salary: $31,500. GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Under general supervision, performs a variety of administrative functions in assisting the real property, land records, and listing divisions. Work involves researching, analyzing, editing, corresponding and reporting information as well as data entry and considerable contact with citizens. The employee will be working in a team environment under the direction of the Tax Division Supervisor.
Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
WITN
Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist
Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) -An area sheriff’s office has received a grant to help victims of crimes. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received just over $166,000 that will go toward hiring a new victim services specialist. That specialist will assist victims of crime by helping them navigate the...
WITN
New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
Kinston’s new crime task force looks to address violence in city
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Reducing crime and gang violence is the goal of the Mayor Crime Intervention Task Force in Kinston. Mayor Don Hardy said the task force hopes to address the root of the problem, and the team will include people from Lenoir County government, the district attorney’s office, Lenoir County Public Schools as […]
wcti12.com
Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Chamber and CarolinaEast Health System present a Night of Champions
The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce and CarolinaEast Health System are pleased to announce the 2023 Annual Celebration – A Night of Champions. The Annual Celebration will take place on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront. The evening’s...
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
Vigil held at NC greenway for missing 22-year-old man
Between 25-50 people from the community came out to the South Tar River Greenway on Monday to show support and comfort for the family of Kahlil Jefferson.
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 11/12, Westen Scott Corey born to Bailey Evans and Cody Corey. 11/12, Bonita Darlene Lily Anderson born to Abigail Angel Anderson. 11/13, Aubree Love Sutton...
newbernnow.com
Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern
The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
WITN
Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
cbs17
PETA offers $5,000 for info on Edgecombe County dogs starved to death
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day. Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro...
New Bern, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in New Bern. The Arendell Parrott Academy basketball team will have a game with The Epiphany School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Arendell Parrott Academy basketball team will have a game with The Epiphany School on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
Comments / 1