Lenoir County, NC

neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Tax Department - Administrative Assistant I

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I - Minimum Annual Salary: $31,500. GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Under general supervision, performs a variety of administrative functions in assisting the real property, land records, and listing divisions. Work involves researching, analyzing, editing, corresponding and reporting information as well as data entry and considerable contact with citizens. The employee will be working in a team environment under the direction of the Tax Division Supervisor.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist

Onslow County, N.C. (WITN) -An area sheriff’s office has received a grant to help victims of crimes. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received just over $166,000 that will go toward hiring a new victim services specialist. That specialist will assist victims of crime by helping them navigate the...
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston’s new crime task force looks to address violence in city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Reducing crime and gang violence is the goal of the Mayor Crime Intervention Task Force in Kinston. Mayor Don Hardy said the task force hopes to address the root of the problem, and the team will include people from Lenoir County government, the district attorney’s office, Lenoir County Public Schools as […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 11/12, Westen Scott Corey born to Bailey Evans and Cody Corey. 11/12, Bonita Darlene Lily Anderson born to Abigail Angel Anderson. 11/13, Aubree Love Sutton...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Lunch and Learn: Forgotten Black Soldiers at the Battle of New Bern

The question has been asked many times over the years – did Black soldiers fight at the Battle of New Bern on March 14, 1862? How could they if the formation of the US Colored Troops did not take place until 1863? Though scant documentation exists, Historian Claudia Houston has followed elusive threads of evidence of Blacks who joined Union ranks prior to the formation of the USCT. Her fascinating program will answer the question with a resounding “yes.” Claudia will introduce William Henry Johnson, an “independent man” of color who did, indeed, fight for the Union at the Battle of New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

