CNN — It's only early January, but so far in 2023 the pendulum on Wall Street has swung (to paraphrase Billy Joel) from sadness to euphoria. Stocks are off to a solid start following last year's dismal performance. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rallied again Monday and each index is up between 2% and 3% since the start of the new year.

1 DAY AGO