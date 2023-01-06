Read full article on original website
Has inflation finally peaked?
CNN — It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
CNN — In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual...
Two global recessions in one decade? That hasn't happened in over 80 years
CNN — The global economy is just one more knock away from its second recession in the same decade, something that hasn't happened in more than 80 years. That's the latest warning from the World Bank, which on Tuesday sharply lowered its forecast for global economic growth. The group...
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
CNN — Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its...
Investors wait to hear from Fed Chair Powell at central banking forum
CNN — Investors are shifting their focus Tuesday from the stock market to Stockholm as they await a fairly rare public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell is set to participate in a panel discussion on central bank independence at an event hosted by Sweden's central...
China's crackdown on tech giants is 'basically' over, top official says
CNN — China's heavy-handed crackdown on tech giants is coming to an end and the country's economic growth is expected to be back on track soon, according to a top central bank official. The crackdown on fintech operations of more than a dozen internet companies is "basically" over, said...
Bonds are back, but for how long?
CNN — Stocks soared on Friday to their best day in more than a month. The Dow gained 700 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 2.3% and 2.6% respectively, as traders bet that a slowdown in wage growth could mean that inflation may finally be cooling off.
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
CNN — The French government on Tuesday will propose raising the retirement age by at least two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that was met with huge protests by labor unions the last time it was attempted. The draft law will require...
Why is Wall Street cheery all of a sudden?
CNN — It's only early January, but so far in 2023 the pendulum on Wall Street has swung (to paraphrase Billy Joel) from sadness to euphoria. Stocks are off to a solid start following last year's dismal performance. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rallied again Monday and each index is up between 2% and 3% since the start of the new year.
'A world rapidly warming': The past eight years were the eight warmest on record for planet
CNN — The last eight years have been the eight warmest on record as the growing concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere pushes global temperatures toward a dangerous tipping point, a new report shows. An analysis by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service published on Tuesday said...
Goldman Sachs will lay off up to 3,200 workers this week
CNN — Goldman Sachs will lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week as an uncertain economic and market climate pushes the bank to hunt for cost savings, according to a person familiar with the matter. More than a third of the job cuts are expected to be...
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
CNN — There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher. And while analysts widely anticipate an easing in the Fed's rate hikes this year, institutional investors are increasingly using a dangerous tactic to take advantage of market falls. That shift could be leading to an increase in misleading data about investor sentiment.
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
CNN — The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
