A Day in the Life of a Community Health Worker at Community Action

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— Locally the Ross County Community Action has worked to help the community since 1966. They aim to change the lives of those in need by offering support and finding assistance. One of the workers at Community Action is Misty Glassburn who now works as the Community Health Worker connecting people to resources.

Glassburn is not the only community health worker in the area, as the Ross County Health District also has this position, she is, however, the only one at Community Action. She currently handles internally referred clients with breaking down barriers and reaching goals.

She is especially good at helping within departments as she has worked with Community Action for over four years now in several positions including Head Start, housing and Covid relief. She started in this new position earlier this year after attending a course at Ohio University Chillicothe where she became a certified community health worker. Knowing the inner workings of the different departments has helped her in this position as she knows what is needed to help people in that area. For example, she can tell clients what documents they need before going to the housing department and seeking help.

"I know the inner workings of the departments and they know me," said Glassburn.

Her ultimate duty is to act as a guide to help people to navigate a system that can be hard to understand. She is also there as an advocate to make sure things are being handled correctly.

Housing isn't the only barrier Glassburn helps to break, she also helps people find jobs, medical services, pay bills and much more. She said that people are surprised by how much she can do. During her first meeting with a client, she finds out their goals, gives them an assessment to see how she can help and provides them with the resources they need at that time. She then meets with them at least once a month, often more, to discuss how each individual is progressing with their goals. If a goal is not met she will take action to help, for example, if one of the goals was to get medical attention and the client had not called to schedule a meeting with a doctor by the follow-up appointment with Glassburn she would call the doctor with them to make the appointment.

Being able to see clients go through with a task is important to Glassburn. She said she never fully got to do that in other jobs where she had to give lists of resources and hope the client called them. Now she can walk through the process with each person till the end, something she said she always wanted to do since graduating college.

"I always wanted to be that person that walks with [clients] every step of the way," said Glassburn.

Part of walking with a client includes building trust with them. Glassburn said she tries to establish this trust in everything she does, from the way she firsts interacts with a client to how she continually checks up on them. This can range from a call to see if goals are being met to a simple text to see how they are doing.

"The key is letting them know I am here," said Glassburn.

With many different resources out there, and many different client needs, it can easily get overwhelming. To help her Glassburn made a community resource guide during her first few days on the job, this guide coverers everything from food and shelters to medical facilizes and landlords. While making this list, she found many old and outdated online, so to ensure she is giving out the most current information, she regularly contacts the people in charge of each organization asking for any updates and changes. This guide not only helps her keep track of everything offered but it also gives everyone in community action the same resource list to use when people ask for help.

Some days can be hard for Glassburn she said she often has to ask how we as a society have let some things happen, like people having to live in their cars, however other days are extremely rewarding. She said oftentimes she feels the same emotions as her clients so when they reach a goal, like getting a job they like or moving into an apartment, she is just as excited as they are.

"It's the best," said Glassburn. of seeing her clients succeed.

About the Series

A day in the life of is a series shadowing those with unique and interesting jobs. If you or someone you know has a job that fits this description let us know by emailing SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: A Day in the Life of a Community Health Worker at Community Action

Comments / 0

