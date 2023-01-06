Read full article on original website
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
pittsburghmagazine.com
More of the Prophecies of Yinztradamus
Two years ago, an archeological discovery beneath a sadly bygone purveyor of late-night meals revealed valuable predictions for Pittsburgh’s future. We attempted, with some success, to interpret the prophecies of Yinztradamus. Now, an update! As the gone-yet-not-forgotten ketchup bottle that once towered over Heinz Field was lowered to the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fred Logan: All of the Hep Cats are gone
Some sixty years ago, when big-time jazz concerts played at Pittsburgh’s old Syria Mosque hall in Oakland, the “show” began on Bigelow Boulevard in front of the Mosque maybe an hour before the concert began on stage inside the Mosque. On both sides of the steps in...
TV Talk: WQED debuts story of 1st Pittsburgh ambulance service
Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. WQED-TV producer Annette Banks kept running into the same reaction as she researched the station’s latest half-hour documentary production: “How have I never heard of this?”. Sure, there have been newspaper accounts and...
Westminster College featured in Christian Bale film
Westminster College is featured in a new film. There was a special screening last night at the Shenango Valley Cinemas, and everyone agrees that the movie is a hit.
All aboard for Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was all aboard for fun this weekend at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show in Monroeville. If you like model trains, the Monroeville Convention Center was the place to be this weekend.It's hard to quantify the joy and enthusiasm folks at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show have for their hobby.Over the weekend, thousands of train lovers showed up here at the Monroeville Convention Center to buy, sell and admire trains both big and small.Train collecting is not an inexpensive hobby. Some trains and sets we saw cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars....
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
Joe Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dead at 100
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.
Punxsutawney Phil to make a stop in Pittsburgh. Here’s how you can get tickets
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The most famous groundhog is Pennsylvania is making a couple of stops in advance of his 2023 weather prediction. One of these stops will be at the Threadbare Cider House in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Guests can meet famous groundhog Phil and the Groundhog Club […]
pghcitypaper.com
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news
Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins
PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
Pittsburgh's Original Oyster House to close through mid-February
Jenn Grippo didn’t want to make this decision without first talking with her employees. The co-owner of The Original Oyster House in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh with her mom Renee Grippo (known as Mrs. G) held a meeting with their 10 employees and asked for everyone’s input.
wtae.com
Police: Young male shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A young male was shot Monday evening in Penn Hills, Allegheny County police say. Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street around 5:30 p.m. First responders found a young male victim shot multiple times. The victim was taken to...
nextpittsburgh.com
On Media: Butler Eagle publisher explains why Pittsburgh City Paper was sold to the Blocks
When Pittsburgh City Paper Editor-in-Chief Lisa Cunningham resigned in October, she publicly called for “another entity to purchase the paper away from its current owner,” the Butler Eagle. She couldn’t have had in mind that it would be sold to the parent company of the Post-Gazette. The deal...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
wtae.com
Cloudy start, sunny finish to Monday
PITTSBURGH — A weak system passing by to our south tonight will allow for some light rain/snow showers mainly south and east of the city this evening and into the first part of the overnight. Less than in inch is expected in the mountains with little to no accumulation everywhere else. We clear the clouds some on Monday before we build them back Tuesday into Wednesday. Our next system looks to arrive Thursday and Friday to bring rain and then transition it to snow as we head to the weekend. Next weekend is dry and chilly.
Park rangers watching over Castor, the new resident beaver at Frick Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new resident has moved in at Frick Park.The Pittsburgh Park Rangers have discovered a beaver has moved in at Nine Mile Run. They first spotted the animal about a week and a half ago and are documenting its activities on their Instagram page.The rangers have named the beaver Castor after the scientific name for the North American beaver, Castor canadensis, and are keeping a close eye on it.Castor is only the second beaver to migrate up the Monongahela River and move into the park, the rangers said. However, these critters are fairly common in our rivers...
wtae.com
Community begins to say final goodbyes to Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — This week, western Pennsylvania has begun paying its final respects to fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty one week ago Monday. Visitation at the Ross G Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington was scheduled for...
KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
WJAC TV
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
