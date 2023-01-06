Read full article on original website
Related
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
27 Kids Who Completely And Totally Terrified Me With The Unsettling Things They Said
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day, we were looking at photos of my dad, and she said, 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
Pregnant Mom’s Sister Utterly Horrified After Seeing Pregnant Belly
Ah yes, the miracle of childbirth.
Woman 'felt threatened' after partner started intimate relationship with doll
A woman has opened up about how she 'felt threatened' when her partner began a second relationship with a plastic doll. Aussie Rod explained that he bought Karina in October 2021 after experiencing a dry spell. At the time of Karina's arrival, Rod hadn't met his girlfriend, who he connected...
Singer Summer Walker Welcomed Twins With the Help of Her Famous Doula — Erykah Badu
Singer Summer Walker welcomed her twin babies this week and is sharing how happy she is to have “hella kids” before the age of 30. Walker, 26, took to social media to share a since-deleted video of her at-home birth with doula Erykah Badu. The proud mother of three shared how “proud” she is of herself for welcoming the two healthy babies naturally and shared words of encouragement to other women to stick to their guns if they’re wanting to avoid a C-section delivery.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song
The rapper's lawyer told the "hateful" lawmaker she would never be allowed to use his music.
msn.com
Dad Who Ate 124 Kebabs in 31 Days to Raise $1,200 For Charity Says He is "Physically and Psychologically" Damaged
Slide 1 of 6: Not everyone is cut out to be perennial Nathan's Hot Dog eating champion Joey Chestnut. A British engineer and father of two who ate 124 meat sandwiches in a month for charity says he has been "physically and psychologically" harmed by the stunt. Des Breakey, 36, ate four meat wraps daily as part of a "kebabathon" for charity. He raised £1,000 (about $1,200) and consumed 250,000 calories by the time he bent an elbow for his final sandwich on New Year's Eve. Read on to find out just how the Manchester man's monthlong diet went down.
pethelpful.com
Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
Lizzo says that 'cancel culture is appropriation' and is now 'trendy'
"There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it's become trendy, misused and misdirected," tweeted the "Truth Hurts" singer.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral
The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness
The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
Keke Palmer’s Babymoon Was Full Of Rest & Relaxation
Palmer, an actress, podcaster and entrepreneur, looks as stunning as ever, and took some time off from her busy schedule to unwind
Cory Wharton Gets Emotional as He Says Daughter, 7 Months, Is on a Ventilator: 'She's a Fighter'
Cory Wharton's younger daughter with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease Cory Wharton is asking for continued prayers as his 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace experiences some complications after having open-heart surgery. The Challenge alum took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share an update with fans who have followed the infant's experience after being born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. After thanking everyone for messages of support, Wharton explained, "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing...
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya had open-heart surgery earlier this week after she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tricuspid atresia following her birth Cory Wharton's 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace is on the mend. The Challenge star, 31, revealed in a post shared on his Instagram Story Friday that his daughter is doing well after she underwent open-heart surgery earlier in the week. "Maya is off the ventilator!" Wharton wrote alongside a photo of himself feeding his daughter, who is seen resting in a hospital bed. "She's...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson shared their baby news publicly for the first time last month Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit. Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme...
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
msn.com
Bird's Funny Reaction to Mom Asking Him to 'Be Quiet' Has People in Stitches
Hamlet the parakeet is already a bit of a TikTok icon, but his hilarious, sassy behavior is earning him Internet fame yet again. The video in question stars him and his human mom, @chantyb97, as the two debate the current volume of their conversation. Here's the TLDR: this bird doesn't want to be quiet!
Comments / 2