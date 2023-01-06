Effective: 2023-01-08 06:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, but especially in the Mount Shasta region. The warning includes I-5 from Weed south to Dunsmuir, the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89. It also includes the cities of Bray, Pondosa and Tennant. The watch includes areas above 4500 feet in those same areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy wet snow could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels down to around Dunsmuir this morning, will rise to 4500 feet today into Monday. Additional road snow is possible on I-5 tonight, perhaps near Black Butte Summit, but warning level amounts probably remain over the higher terrain, near and above Snowman Summit on Highway 89. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO