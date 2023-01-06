Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
NECN
Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze
One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro man charged with arson and murder of woman who died in house fire
(WJAR) — An Attleboro man has been charged with arson and the murder of a woman found in an Attleboro house fire in November, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday. Adam Rollins, 42, has been charged with arson and the murder of 80-year-old Judith Henriques...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to rollover crash on Route 24 in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Tiverton Tuesday morning. The Tiverton Fire Department responded to the rollover crash on Route 24 northbound near the off-ramp to Main Road. The department shared an image of the incident where a grey SUV is seen flipped over as a...
Turnto10.com
Fire rips through garage in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a garage on Chace Street in Somerset early Saturday morning. Crews were called just after midnight. An NBC 10 News crew observed heavy damage to the garage and a vehicle. Fire Chief Jamison Barros said items inside the garage weren't...
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Turnto10.com
'It could've been much, much worse,': Warwick woman recalls hit-and-run crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a long few days for Warwick's Dawn Musitano after last's week terrifying moment on the road. Musitano was heading to pick up her mother around 11:30 on Friday morning when she says she was struck by a pickup truck in Warwick. "I was...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Turnto10.com
Fire at former home of Cohasset woman reported missing ruled accidental
(WJAR) — The fire that broke out at the former home of a Cohasset woman reported missing on Friday was accidental, according to the State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and local investigators. Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset police searched the woods, a small stream, and a pool...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces family of 7 out of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A family of seven was displaced on Saturday following a house fire in Providence. The Red Cross is assisting the family, consisting of two adults and five children. Crews were called at about 9 a.m. for a report of a ceiling fire at a house...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police officers recognized for life saving responses
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department honored their own Monday night at a special awards ceremony at City Hall. Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts on the force. NBC 10 News spoke with two of the officers whose quick responses helped...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Boston Grandparent Scammer Arrested In Billerica Police Sting: Police
One scammer who tried to jump on the grandparent scam bandwagon that has been sweeping Eastern Massachusetts made a fatal mistake when he targeted a senior woman who had no grandchildren, officials say. A 79-year-old Billerica woman called police on Thursday, Jan. 5 around 9 a.m. after receivi…
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
