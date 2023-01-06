Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
BBC
FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay
Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
Ross Stewart closing in on Kevin Phillips' post-war Sunderland goalscoring record
Can Ross Stewart carve out a piece of Sunderland history for himself?
BBC
Alex Moreno: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Real Betis left-back for £13.2m
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m. The 29-year-old Spaniard will be Villa boss Unai Emery's first signing for the club. Moreno, who was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has played in all but one of Betis' La Liga matches so far this season.
BBC
Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray
Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
BBC
FA Cup: Derby County 3-0 Barnsley - Rams into fourth round with Tykes win
Tom Barkhuizen's third goal in two games helped send Derby County into the FA Cup fourth round after overcoming fellow League One side Barnsley. Lewis Dobbin grazed the bar for Derby with a first-half header before James Collins eventually opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Matthew Wolfe handled the ball in the area.
BBC
FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall
It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
BBC
Newcastle United v Leicester City: Magpies must be more clinical after FA Cup shock, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called upon his side to be more clinical as they look to respond to their shock FA Cup exit when they face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Magpies were stunned 2-1 by League One Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough boss on what made him take the job for a fourth time
Darren Ferguson says he feels "recharged and refreshed" after agreeing to take charge of Peterborough United for the fourth time. The 50-year-old signed a deal for the rest of the season after the club parted company with Grant McCann. He had taken a break from the game after his third...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
SB Nation
Liverpool Plagued By Consistent Issue That the Transfer Market Cannot Fix
Liverpool have conceded 34 goals in 27 games thus far this season — last season the Reds conceded just 10 more goals in more than double the amount of games (63). Lots of attention has been drawn all over the pitch, but especially in the midfield. Regardless of tactical issues within that position group, the conceded goals often come from areas with attacking overloads: think of Trent Alexander-Arnold isolated against two defenders vs. Brentford, for instance.
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibs to hold fresh talks with Serie A side Udinese
Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous. The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road. Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs...
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
Comments / 0