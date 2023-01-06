ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?

There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
BBC

FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall

It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC

Swindon Town fan cleared of racially abusing Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been cleared of racially abusing Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match in January last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, hurled insults at the Arsenal and Chelsea star while he was acting as a pundit following the club's clash with Manchester City. Oscroft admitted directing foul...
The Guardian

Charlton aiming to escape valley of gloom in Manchester United cup clash

For Charlton supporters who grew up during the club’s most recent spell in the Premier League, the past 15 years have not been kind. A series of disastrous takeovers after relegation in 2007 sent the Addicks into freefall that has them languishing halfway down League One and facing an even more uncertain future under potentially yet another group of owners.
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Hibs to hold fresh talks with Serie A side Udinese

Hibernian are to hold fresh talks on Monday with Italian side Udinese over the January signing of Ryan Porteous. The Scotland cap, 23, will be out of contract in the summer and has rejected an offer to stay at Easter Road. Udinese, currently eighth in Serie A, initially contacted Hibs...
BBC

Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray

Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
SB Nation

Liverpool Plagued By Consistent Issue That the Transfer Market Cannot Fix

Liverpool have conceded 34 goals in 27 games thus far this season — last season the Reds conceded just 10 more goals in more than double the amount of games (63). Lots of attention has been drawn all over the pitch, but especially in the midfield. Regardless of tactical issues within that position group, the conceded goals often come from areas with attacking overloads: think of Trent Alexander-Arnold isolated against two defenders vs. Brentford, for instance.

