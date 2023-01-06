Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard law prof: Trump's Jan. 6 defense lawyers better be "getting their client to plead insanity"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the January 6 Select Committee released its final report, former President Donald Trump responded with an angry video attacking the committee and defending his actions before and during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. Veteran Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe has responded to Trump's video, saying that his arguments in the video are so weak that he would be better off with an "insanity" defense if a prosecution comes about.
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter
Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.
The left is using identity politics to implement their view of America: US Commission on Civil Rights member
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights member Peter Kirsanow warns of the 'poisonous' impact embracing identity politics will have on the U.S. in latest episode of 'Tucker Carlson Today.'
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as a professor and fellow in global affairs
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor and presidential fellow in global affairs, the university announced Thursday. Clinton will become a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects next month, Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement.
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON — (AP) — Harvard University rescinded a fellowship that it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he said Monday was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was...
Matthew Brouillette Opinion: Pulling America Back from the Precipice
It’s not often that a CEO of a large, publicly traded company speaks bluntly in public about politics and political power. So, both “surprising” and “refreshing” describe energy executive Nick Deiuliis’s new book, Precipice: The Left’s Campaign to Destroy America (Republic Book Publishers).
Australian Business Leaders Remain Optimistic About Growth While Battling Inflation Challenges, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- The majority of Australian midsize business leaders are grappling with rising costs and challenges driven by inflation (71%). At the same time, nearly six in ten (59%) feel confident about the global and national economy, and expect their revenue (77%) and profits (74%) to increase in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005176/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
What Is Marketing Compliance and Why Should You Care About It? Here's What You Need to Know.
In this article, we will explore the basics of marketing compliance and discuss some key considerations businesses should assess when creating their marketing plans.
Washington Examiner
Capitalism is the way to address racial inequality
California's race reparations task force is currently deliberating the size of financial payments to be redistributed to black state residents. The Golden State's reparations push is just the latest instance of liberals' uniform belief that the only way to overcome persistent racial economic divides is through big government. This effort...
Comments / 0