Athens, AL

Athens Realty office hosts first-time home-buying seminar

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’re looking to buy your first home in 2023, it can be intimidating to get the process started.

What should you look for in a home? How do you choose a realtor? How do you go about getting preapproved for loans? How do you make an offer on a home?

Exit Realty Downhome in Athens is hosting a seminar to help prospective first-time homebuyers navigate the process and answer these questions.

On Jan. 22, potential first-time home buyers can attend the seminar at the Lake Ida Cafe and Fine Arts Center, located at 101 Lindsay Lane South, Athens, Alabama 35613, at 2 p.m.

Exit Realty Downhome says the seminar will discuss the following:

  • how to decide what you want/need
  • how to choose a Realtor
  • how to begin house-hunting
  • how to get preapproved for lending
  • how to make an offer on a home
  • the importance of home inspections
  • what happens at a final walk through
  • what to expect at closing

The seminar is free, those looking to attend are just asked to register here as the office says spots are limited. Attendees also have the chance to win door prizes and food will be provided.

WHNT News 19

