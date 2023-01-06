Read full article on original website
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia
Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
FA Cup: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as Premier League sides fall
It was one of the biggest FA Cup shocks of recent times - and it arrived in the most dramatic fashion as Aston Villa became the latest Premier League team to bow out on a "magical" third-round weekend. League Two side Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to beat Aston...
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle: FA Cup third round – as it happened
Josh Windass’s double and a fine all-round display by Darren Moore’s team shocked Premier League Newcastle at Hillsborough
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
FA Cup: Derby County 3-0 Barnsley - Rams into fourth round with Tykes win
Tom Barkhuizen's third goal in two games helped send Derby County into the FA Cup fourth round after overcoming fellow League One side Barnsley. Lewis Dobbin grazed the bar for Derby with a first-half header before James Collins eventually opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Matthew Wolfe handled the ball in the area.
Newcastle target Carabao Cup in bid to end 54-year wait for silverware
Patience may be a virtue but Eddie Howe knows Newcastle fans are growing tired of waiting for their team to win a trophy. The last manager at St James’ Park to to get his hands on major silverware was Joe Harvey in 1969 when the Fairs Cup was paraded through the city’s streets on an open-top bus.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
'It might be an idea for Klopp to experiment with Gakpo in a more central role'
Liverpool were fortunate to get a draw against a heavily-rotated Wolves side on Saturday, and much needs to be done in terms of attacking fluency. Cody Gakpo made his debut on the left wing, but was in and out of the game and possibly played it too safe, preferring to cut in and pass into midfield rather than take on his full-back.
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.
Chris Rigg: Sunderland's 15-year-old debutant deserved chance, says Tony Mowbray
Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray. Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win...
FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay
Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
Stockport County 1-2 Walsall: Saddlers set up FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City
Andy Williams scored a 95th-minute penalty against Stockport County to earn Walsall an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Leicester City. Paddy Madden's precise strike looked to have earned the hosts a replay two minutes from the end of normal time. Madden then conceded a spot-kick for a foul...
