New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
SB Nation
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
8 Premier League teams already out of the FA Cup
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa’s stunning loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup on Sunday completed a rough few days in the third round for Premier League teams. Eight of them have already been eliminated, the most at this stage since the 2007-08 season, according to statistics provider Opta. That was the last season a team from outside the Premier League — in this case, Cardiff — reached the final.
NBC Sports
Report: Zinedine Zidane offered, rejected USMNT head coach job
Zinedine Zidane was recently offered, before rejecting, an offer to replace Gregg Berhalter as USMNT head coach, according to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe. Gregg Berhalter speaks out on Danielle Reyna’s abuse allegations ]. It wasn’t just the USA who came calling for Zidane recently, as offers...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
BBC
Carabao Cup: Man Utd to march on? Southampton to spring a surprise?
The Carabao Cup gets back under way on Tuesday with the competition now at the quarter-final stage. The EFL Cup began in August with clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two but Charlton travel to face Manchester United on Tuesday as the only non Premier League club in the last eight.
Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Sampdoria
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Napoli brushed aside Sampdoria with a 2-0 win on Sunday after goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas, putting the Serie A leaders back on the winning track.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
theScore
FA Cup 4th-round draw: Arsenal on collision course with Manchester City
Manchester City are on a collision course with Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup after demolishing Chelsea on Sunday. Sunday's fourth-round draw set up a potential blockbuster between Pep Guardiola's serial winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal, who will make the trip to Etihad Stadium on Jan. 28 if they navigate past third-tier Oxford United on Monday.
Watch: Brilliant Darwin Nunez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Wolves - Fantastic Assist From Trent Alexander-Arnold
Watch the Darwin Nunez goal that equalised for Liverpool in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.
Sunderland legend 'impressed but not surprised' by fine Tony Mowbray start
While not everyone was initially convinced by Tony Mowbray's appointment at Sunderland, one club legend knew just how good he was.
Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio
The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.
Premier League Rich List: All 20 Clubs Ranked By Combined Net Worth Of Owners
Newcastle United's owners are wealthier than the owners of every other EPL club combined.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
