Related
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Coalition working to make Tennessee's driving test more accessible
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents
Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98. As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91. Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in...
The Tomahawk
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
Here's the Tennessee legislation that may get a lot of attention in 2023
Before the legislative session begins, there's always a lot of talk. But what are the bills we'll all be talking about?
THP: Local traffic deaths up, spiked in some counties
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths. According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw […]
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
ktmoradio.com
Influenza Cases Lower in Missouri
The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health shows influenza activity remains elevated but getting better in the state. More than 4,000 cases were reported during the week that ended December 31. That’s significantly fewer, however, than the more than 14,000 confirmed cases two weeks before. For the...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
Nashville Parent
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
beckersasc.com
2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
WATE
Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study
Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
