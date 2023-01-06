ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee’s average gas price up 9 cents

Gas prices across Tennessee remained volatile last week, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average, to $2.98. As of Monday, Henry County had West Tennessee’s least expensive average gas price at $2.86, followed by Dyer County at $2.91. Elsewhere, it was $2.93 in Carroll County, $3.01 in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023

Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

THP: Local traffic deaths up, spiked in some counties

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) saw a slight uptrend in traffic fatalities in News Channel 11’s coverage area over the last year, but some counties saw a significant spike in deaths. According to a report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, THP’s District 5 (Fall Branch) saw […]
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
ktmoradio.com

Influenza Cases Lower in Missouri

The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health shows influenza activity remains elevated but getting better in the state. More than 4,000 cases were reported during the week that ended December 31. That’s significantly fewer, however, than the more than 14,000 confirmed cases two weeks before. For the...
MISSOURI STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
Nashville Parent

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
TENNESSEE STATE
beckersasc.com

2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study

Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
TENNESSEE STATE

