KVOE
Kansas lawmakers back in session
The 2023 legislative session is officially underway. Lawmakers serving Lyon County are getting acclimated to new committees in some cases. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine is not on that list — he maintains his membership on the Financial Institutions and Federal and State Affairs committees — but he sees a lot of work ahead in both committees, notably in Federal and State Affairs.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing
The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
