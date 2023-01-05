Read full article on original website
Kansas lawmakers back in session
The 2023 legislative session is officially underway. Lawmakers serving Lyon County are getting acclimated to new committees in some cases. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine is not on that list — he maintains his membership on the Financial Institutions and Federal and State Affairs committees — but he sees a lot of work ahead in both committees, notably in Federal and State Affairs.
Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia
Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
Duft sworn in to Lyon County Commission: ‘I plan to make the people proud that elected me’
Ken Duft won’t have his first meeting until next week, but he is now officially a member of the Lyon County Commission. Duft was sworn in by Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson as part of a short ceremony in the County Courthouse on Monday. A Republican, Duft joins Rollie Martin and Doug Peck on the Commission after defeating Democrat Gregg Stair in the general election back in November.
Emporia Children’s Choir to hold first rehearsal Thursday
The city of Emporia and the local area now have a choir dedicated to children. Director Anna Ryan, a recent guest of KVOE’s Morning Show, introduced the choir to the community saying it is an opportunity she has been wanting to bring to local children for quite some time.
Cause accidental but undetermined after fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
The destructive early-morning fire at a shed west of Emporia has been deemed accidental in nature. Emporia, Lyon County District 4 and Chase County fire crews responded to 251 Road 200 along with Lyon County deputies after the initial call around 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says the shed’s roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived, meaning no chance of getting inside the building to fight the fire.
USD 252 board to discuss crisis, strategic plans at Monday meeting
Crisis planning, strategic planning and summer planning are on the agenda for the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will take a look at all three items separately before receiving an update on the district’s negotiations with staff. Updates on the Olpe fitness park project, electric school bus grants and a batting cage at Olpe are also planned.
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
USD 253 board to receive update on Jones Early Childhood Center as part of full agenda Wednesday
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has several notable items on Wednesday night’s agenda. Board members will get an update on school improvement goals and strategies for Jones Early Childhood Development Center administrators and district leaders. Budget and construction updates are planned. Several board-related agenda items are planned,...
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with Football Coach Garin Higgins
(esu) Emporia State University has announced that they have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with Head Football Coach Garin Higgins, an extension that lasts thru the 2025 season. That is the longest extension allowed by the Kansas Board of Regents. This is the first multi-year Coaching contract for Emporia...
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
Sharing the stories: Lyon County History Center program illustrates the importance of ‘family lore’
Sometimes the embellished stories shared around the dinner table can often be the best piece of history a family can hold on to. That’s the opinion of Dr. Kim Stanley professor and the chair of the Department of Modern Languages at McPherson College who was the featured speaker at the Lyon County History Center Monday afternoon. Her presentation, “Creative Ways to Write Your Family Stories” while rooted in the topic of genealogy actually had very little to do with historical fact and more to do with family lore.
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing
The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals
Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
USD 253 hosting pair of fundraisers to support Camp Hope summer program
USD 253 Emporia has a pair of fundraising opportunities coming up over the course of the next week all to support summer camp experiences for the district’s special needs students. Emporia High School will be hosting a sensory-friendly movie and game day Saturday at 2 pm. The cost to...
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
Coffey County Extension encouraging landowners to learn more about farmland leases
Area landowners are encouraged to sign up for a four-part series of meetings focused on farmland leases. “The Power of Negotiation: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” focuses on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for both landlords and tenants. Meetings are planned in Burlington on Jan. 18 and 25, as well as Feb. 1 and 8. Topics will include networking, an economic overview, lease basics and rates, lease law, fence law, pasture leases, conservation programs and carbon credits.
