January 6 fishing report from Byron Stout

Shawn Smith’s big amberjack was no less fun to catch, just because it was out of season. A&B Charters mate Minel Biaz helped with the hold-up, and the release, last Thursday.

Southwest Florida anglers closed out the old year and brought in the new with a bang, offshore, inshore and in fresh water.

It was out with gag grouper, and in with boatloads of red grouper and lane snapper as the seasons flipped on Jan. 1.

Warming inshore waters produced double-digit catches hailing the winter run of sheepshead, along with many a seatrout dinner.

Crappie also went into full spawning mode on Lake Trafford. And Roland Martin Marina Capt. Jose Betancourt reports “the best crappie fishing I have seen in years” on Lake Okeechobee. Which is to say nothing of the bounteous Big O bass bite.

OFFSHORE: A&B Charters fishing out of Naples’ Port O’ Call Marina never missed a beat as gag grouper closed, and red grouper opened on Jan. 1. The difference was where the captains anchored, over reef structure that was good for gags and also for battles with jumbo amberjacks, or over the live bottom beds of sponges and soft corals that harbor red grouper and lane snapper. Seventy feet of water out of Gordon Pass was the sweet spot.

Cheryl McGregor rang in the new year, and the red grouper season opener with this whopper, caught in 70 feet of water aboard the All In, with A&B Charters Capt. Jim Rinckey.

Jay, Tim, Amy and 9-year-old Merritt Johnston used squid and cut bait to box six keeper lane snapper and a dozen white grunts, while releasing 14 undersize red grouper and “an abundance of squirrelfish (sand perch)” Monday, fishing spots 17 to 25 miles off New Pass on their Fishbuster Charter.

James Stout, Colton Flint, Jonathan Blauvelt, Tyler Myers, Ricky Oyler and Steven and Liam Palmer caught 10 red grouper, and 60-plus lane, mangrove, yellowtail and vermilion snappers, while releasing several out-of-season red snapper and undersize mutton snapper and black grouper Sunday. They fished depths from 90 to 105 feet of water west of Charlie’s Reef. Dad David Stout, who couldn’t make the trip, was left wondering where son James has been hiding his lucky horseshoe.

Liam Palmer, 9, his dad, Steven, and granddad Ricky Oyler had plenty of red grouper to smile about on New Year’s Day, fishing with James Stout and friends.

ESTERO BAY: Whopper spotted seatrout and high-slot redfish made the transition to 2023 happy days for anglers on Fishbuster Charters with Capt. Matt DeAngelis. The action was on fresh cut bait around the outer bay’s Davis Key.

Historic Mound Key in the central bay was the place for dinner for Hunter Leake and Jarrod Eberhard, who used live sardines Monday to whet the appetites of 22- and 23-inch redfish.

Bonita Beach Capt. Dave Hanson ran three Fishbuster trips in the bay’s southern back country, where anglers released a half-dozen species Wednesday, Monday, and last Thursday. Matt Burris and Frank Mullaney released five black drum 25 sheepshead, a mangrove snapper, a puffer and a ladyfish. Adam, Dale and AJ Smith and friend Yang used live shrimp to catch and release nine sheepshead and a short redfish. And Mike and Ted Connealy released 25 sheepies, two drum, a trout and a redfish to close out the week’s work.

PINE ISLAND: Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee reported a return to flats action as Matlacha Pass waters climbed back into the 70s. Family fishing with his daughter, Sophie, produced keeper trout on several trips to the Indian Fields north of the bridge, and customers also had good speck fishing south of the bridge in the powerlines area.

FRESH WATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: Lots of invasive exotic cichlids including oscars, Mayans and tilapia, as well as armored sailfin catfish went belly up during the recent cold snap, according to Lake Trafford Marina. That has made an especially happy new year for the Immokalee lake’s alligators, and a flock of local and snowbird vultures.

All of which is secondary to the lake’s crappie fishery, which came on full bore as mostly male specks moved into shoreline vegetation to begin the winter spawn. Roger Bartley, Charlie Byrd, and guides Joey Draple and Cody McClelland all reported limiting on separate trips. The action was so good that Michael Derengowski fished the lake three times, last Thursday, Saturday and Monday. He and a pal iced their limits on Saturday, and caught 13 likely female “slabs” in a half day on Monday.

Michael Derengowski and a pal brought home their limits of Lake Trafford crappie Saturday, on just one of three great trips to the red hot Immokalee lake.

The bite has been “about half and half” on Missouri minnows or green curlytail jigs. “Most fish have been caught in the cattails, or right outside of them in about two to four feet of water.”

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: “The crappie bite has been amazing,” reports Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Jose Betancourt. The action has ranged from just outside Clewiston, up Observation Shoal to the Harney Pond Canal, in the Kissimmee River area, and in the western marsh’s Monkey Box area. Minnows always produce, but jigging with “white jigs seem to be working better than any.”

Easton Berner’s “hog” was caught on a wild shiner in (guess where) Lake Okeechobee’s Hog Pen area, on his trip with Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Jose Betancourt.

Bass fishing also has been widespread, with good catches made “down south” in Bay Bottom and the Houseboat Cut, westward in Moonshine Bay, and along the North Shore from Horse Island to Tin House Cove. When not watching a bottom hitched to a wild shiner, darker colors in topwater Spooks, frogs and swim jigs have been working well. As have Senkos, Zoom Flukes and Speed Worms when fished slowly. The bass have been of “quality” size, but are expected to get bigger as gravid females move into bedding areas with the males.

PIC OF THE WEEK

Sophie McKee’s dad, Gregg, brings home the bacon, but she brought home trout for dinner on several family trips this week in Matlacha Pass.

Trout came on strong as flats warmed this week.

FISH TIP

3.) Merritt Johnston’s 17-incher was largest of six keeper lane snapper his family caught on squid on their Fishbuster Charter Monday, between 17 and 25 miles west of New Pass.

Everyone sets his or her sights on bringing home a grouper, but finding the right species at the right length at the right time isn’t always easy. Happily, finding willing lane snapper to fill the bill o’ fare is a much easier task, and both can be fished for in the same places: hard bottom areas where sponges and soft corals grow in what some divers call Chinese gardens. The trick to catching lanes is to downsize baits that, if intended for grouper, may be hard to get a smaller mouth around. Cut baitfish, squid and live or frozen shrimp will tempt lanes every time.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Matlacha Pass for trout on the flats.

No. 2: Redfish and trout in central Estero Bay.

No. 3: Southern Estero Bay for sheepshead and black drum.

No. 4: Lake Trafford for crappie.

No. 5: Hard bottom areas for lane snapper.

No. 6: Hard bottom farther offshore (starting in about 70 feet) for lanes and keeper size red grouper.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE

No. 1: Kissimmee River mouth for crappie.

No. 2: Horse Island to Tin House Cove for bass.

No. 3: Moonshine Bay for bass.

No. 4: West Wall up to the Harney Pond area for crappie.

No. 5: Monkey Box for crappie.

No. 6: Bay Bottom and Houseboat Cut for bass.