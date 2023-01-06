ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota company rolls out fully electric fire truck

The fire truck of the future is made in Minnesota. Driving the news: Rosenbauer, an Austrian fire equipment manufacturer with a plant in Chisago County, has rolled out what it says is the first fully operational electric fire truck in the U.S. Why it matters: Electric engines cut down on...
Denver curtails aid for migrants from southern border

Denver is putting limits on its "welcoming" approach to migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. Driving the news: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration announced Monday it would shutter emergency shelters at recreation centers opened in response to the recent surge of migrants, whose immigration status is unknown. The new directive...
