New Alzheimer's drug may have limited real-world impact
Leqembi, a new Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai and Biogen, may have passed muster with the FDA last week, but experts say it's still an open question how much it will improve the quality of patients' lives. Why it matters: Patients, doctors and insurers still have to decide whether using...
Getting abortion pills will soon become easier in Washington
Washington residents soon will be able to get medically assisted abortions without having to go in person to a clinic or doctor's office. What's happening: A new ruling from the Food and Drug Administration lets retail pharmacies — including mail-order ones — distribute mifepristone, one of two medications that are used in combination to induce abortions.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
What Arkansans should know after the FDA expanded abortion pill access
The recent decision to loosen restrictions on the abortion pill do not make it significantly easier to obtain the drug in Arkansas, Jill Wieber Lens, a law professor at the University of Arkansas, tells Axios.Driving the news: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a regulatory change last week allowing pharmacies to offer medication abortion rather than requiring patients to get the pills directly from medical providers. The Department of Justice clarified last week that the U.S. Postal Service can deliver abortion pills by mail anywhere, regardless of state or local abortion laws.Reality check: "It's not at all clear that...
New guidance for treating youth obesity encourages early intervention
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released new guidelines for addressing childhood obesity, emphasizing a comprehensive and proactive approach to treatment. Driving the news: "There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity," Dr. Sandra Hassink, an author of the guideline and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a news release.
AstraZeneca buying hypertension-focused CinCor for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca on Monday announced plans to buy CinCor Pharma, a Boston-based biopharma focused on hypertension and chronic kidney disease, for upwards of $1.8 billion. Why it matters: This reflects the symbiotic mashup of falling biotech stock prices, and incumbent drugmakers needing to refresh portfolios as top-sellers fall off the patent cliff.
Why the U.S. economy needs more people
The United States needs more people, whether through Americans having more babies or more immigrants settling in this country. Failure to increase the U.S. population is among the biggest economic risks for the years and decades ahead. That is our takeaway from a new volume from a group led by...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant still rising in the U.S., CDC says
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is still spreading rapidly in the United States, but it has had a slower increase than originally thought, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The big picture: The originally-reported high number of XBB.1.5 cases stoked fears from experts about how fast...
Health experts warn of another COVID wave
The dizzying spread of the newest Omicron variant XBB.1.5 — also nicknamed Kraken — has public health experts warning of yet another potential COVID wave in the U.S. Why it matters: While the severity isn't clear yet, it's "the most transmissible form of Omicron to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said, according to CNN.
What Is Marketing Compliance and Why Should You Care About It? Here's What You Need to Know.
In this article, we will explore the basics of marketing compliance and discuss some key considerations businesses should assess when creating their marketing plans.
CVS Health is on a shopping spree
CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt. Why it matters: This news topped off a very busy Monday for America's largest...
Virginia sees biggest health insurance price drop in the country
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Premiums for marketplace health plans dropped more in Virginia than any other state last year.What’s happening: The state, aided by federal grants, started covering a portion of insurers’ most expensive claims in a bid to lower prices.The 2021 policy change went into effect for the first time this enrollment period, which began Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15.By the numbers: Virginia went from having the 20th most expensive average premiums in the country to having the fifth lowest, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.The average monthly premium for a 40-year-old applicant on a silver plan dropped from $450 to $371, per the foundation.Before the plan went into effect, insurance companies had been planning to increase rates by an average of 2%, according to the State Corporation Commission, which regulates the insurance industry.
