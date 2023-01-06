Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Democrats want Bolsonaro expelled from U.S. after attack in Brazil
Some Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to eject former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the U.S. after a mob of his right-wing supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress and other government buildings on Sunday. Driving the news: Bolsonaro, who lost to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in...
Some Republicans expect rocky road for McCarthy's speakership
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy finally won the speaker's gavel after days of painstaking negotiations, but he gave away much of his power in the process. Why it matters: Some of McCarthy's hold-outs have already pledged to hold the California Republican to his promises and other GOP lawmakers are foreshadowing a 118th Congress that may be stymied by gridlock and infighting.
McCarthy's fast start: Big Tech is a top target
House Republicans plan to launch a new investigative panel this week that will demand copies of White House emails, memos and other communications with Big Tech companies, top sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans a quick spate of red-meat actions and announcements to reward hardliners who...
D.C. home rule imperiled by Kevin McCarthy fallout
The fallout from the Kevin McCarthy drama on the Hill could embolden conservatives who want to meddle in D.C. laws. Why it matters: The District is beholden to the whims of Congress. One concession that McCarthy reportedly made to arch-conservatives in the GOP would make it easier for far-right lawmakers to slip anti-D.C. provisions into federal budgets.
Mayorkas unfazed by McCarthy impeachment threat: "I've got a lot of work to do"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he has no intention of resigning from his post and is prepared for any potential Republican investigations if they arise. Driving the news: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in November threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into...
GOP's defense divide
The threat of cuts to U.S. defense spending has emerged as a flashpoint in House Republicans' first week in the majority, widening the GOP's isolationist fault line and exposing the fragility of Kevin McCarthy's young speakership. Why it matters: The implications of McCarthy's budget concessions are global, stretching far beyond...
House Republicans in the dark on McCarthy’s shadow document
A private document that only some House Republicans have seen and others refuse to talk about could play an outsized role in the governance of the chamber over the next two years. Why it matters: The document contains concessions — not included in the rules package passed on Monday night...
Border Dem says Biden policies a "Band-Aid," urges Congress to act
President Biden's efforts to alleviate the border crisis are "just temporary Band-Aids," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, emphasizing that the situation needs to be addressed via legislation from Congress. Why it matters: Escobar's remarks come as Biden is set to make his first visit...
What we know about Kevin McCarthy's concessions to become speaker
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy struck a deal last week that, after days of a stalemate in his bid to be speaker, swayed even his staunchest critics. The big picture: McCarthy for weeks has been making concessions to win over his most hard-lined conservative colleagues. McCarthy clinched the speakership in...
