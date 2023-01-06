Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines.
Albany Herald
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.
Albany Herald
Asian stocks enter bull market as investors bet on China
Stocks in Asia are starting 2023 in a bull market. Investors have been cheered by China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, the ending of its crackdown on tech companies and Beijing's renewed commitment to growing the world's second biggest economy. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, which excludes Japanese companies,...
Australian Business Leaders Remain Optimistic About Growth While Battling Inflation Challenges, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- The majority of Australian midsize business leaders are grappling with rising costs and challenges driven by inflation (71%). At the same time, nearly six in ten (59%) feel confident about the global and national economy, and expect their revenue (77%) and profits (74%) to increase in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005176/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Albany Herald
'A world rapidly warming': The past eight years were the eight warmest on record for planet
The last eight years have been the eight warmest on record as the growing concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere pushes global temperatures toward a dangerous tipping point, a new report shows. An analysis by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service published on Tuesday said that 2022 was...
Albany Herald
Two global recessions in one decade? That hasn't happened in over 80 years
The global economy is just one more knock away from a second recession in the same decade, something that hasn't happened in more than 80 years. That's the latest warning from the World Bank, which on Tuesday sharply lowered its forecast for global economic growth.
Albany Herald
Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space
Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX. Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 rocket lifted off Monday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, sending five commercial satellites into their intended orbits, the Beijing-based company said in a statement on the same day.
Albany Herald
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher. And while analysts widely anticipate an easing in the Fed's rate hikes this year, institutional investors are increasingly using a dangerous tactic to take advantage of market falls. That shift could be leading to an increase in misleading data about investor sentiment.
Albany Herald
Stocks Slip Lower, Powell Speech, Pfizer Oak Street, Microsoft - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip lower on hawkish Fed signals; Powell speech in focus as rate bets test tightening path; Pfizer may sell Covid treatment in China through local partner; Oak Street Health soars on $10 billion CVS takeover report and Microsoft said to eye $10 billion OpenAI investment. Five things you...
