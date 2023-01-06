SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- The majority of Australian midsize business leaders are grappling with rising costs and challenges driven by inflation (71%). At the same time, nearly six in ten (59%) feel confident about the global and national economy, and expect their revenue (77%) and profits (74%) to increase in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005176/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

8 MINUTES AGO