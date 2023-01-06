ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Donovan Mitchell’s historic night brought back memories of Kobe Bryant for pair of Cavaliers

By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Kardashian family rallies around Tristan Thompson after his mother’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Since the death of his mother, former Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson has received a public outpouring of support, including from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and her family. Kardashian, who shares two children with Thompson, has been by his side since the news broke. The reality star even took a private jet to Toronto to be with Thompson, TMZ reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets offer is back this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on America’s top sportsbook app with the new FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. New customers in Ohio can use...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns loss to Pittsburgh underscores how far Cleveland has to go to become a true contender: Ashley Bastock

PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Buchtel bolstered by Akron schools avoiding strike: Best in Show from the Scholastic Play By Play Classic

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rayshon Dent hustled around showcase organizer Jeremy Treatman and Khoi Thurmon so he could take a picture with his senior point guard. “Let me get a photo op,” the Buchtel boys basketball coach said after Thurmon scored 25 points to lead the Griffins in the final game Sunday night of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at John Carroll University.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns must not fall into the trap of fooling themselves about 2023 – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Outlook changing for Guardians’ AL Central rivals Chicago, Minnesota: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hot stove developments have some Guardians rivals in the American League Central Division making headlines this week. The White Sox announced their All-Star closer, Liam Hendricks, is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, while the Twins are moving closer to potentially bringing back free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Both moves could impact Cleveland’s chances at repeating as division champions in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: claim $200 bonus bets for any matchup

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new week with this FanDuel Ohio promo and go big for any upcoming game across the NBA, college...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Who do the Cleveland Browns play in 2023?

The Browns finished their season with a loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday, locking down a fourth-place finish in the AFC North. That means we know who they’re going to play and, barring an international game, where they’re going to play during the 2023 season. The schedule rotation has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy