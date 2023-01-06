Donovan Mitchell’s historic night brought back memories of Kobe Bryant for pair of Cavaliers

Read full article on original website
Kardashian family rallies around Tristan Thompson after his mother’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Since the death of his mother, former Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson has received a public outpouring of support, including from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and her family. Kardashian, who shares two children with Thompson, has been by his side since the news broke. The reality star even took a private jet to Toronto to be with Thompson, TMZ reports.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
SALT LAKE CITY -- Making history has its rewards. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for a second time this season and fifth time in his career. He is the first Cavalier to capture the honor multiple times in a single season since LeBron James in 2017-18.
What does Donovan Mitchell expect in return to Utah for first time since offseason trade?
PHOENIX -- Darius Garland hasn’t talked about it with Donovan Mitchell. Yet. But with the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatching the Phoenix Suns and soon en route to Salt Lake City -- their next stop on this five-game road trip and Mitchell’s old basketball home -- the focus can finally turn to the most momentous game on the regular-season schedule:
Let’s talk Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell & J.B. Bickerstaff with Mike Fratello – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I spent a long time on the phone Thursday with Mike Fratello. The former Cavalier coach was a TV analyst for Cleveland’s 90-88 victory over Phoenix Wednesday. Early the next morning, he was on a flight to Denver for the Clippers/Nuggets game. Fratello lives in Cleveland, but he calls more Clippers than Cavs games.
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Kelly Oubre Jr.? Cleveland Cavaliers looking for a wing upgrade
PHOENIX -- It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret. And hardly a new one. The Cleveland Cavaliers, currently with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and a gaping hole at small forward, are on the hunt for a two-way wing upgrade as the trade deadline approaches.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SALT LAKE CITY -- The Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. Cleveland has currently won four of its last five while Utah has lost seven of its last eight. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. What does Donovan Mitchell expect in return...
Browns loss to Pittsburgh underscores how far Cleveland has to go to become a true contender: Ashley Bastock
PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.
Buchtel bolstered by Akron schools avoiding strike: Best in Show from the Scholastic Play By Play Classic
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rayshon Dent hustled around showcase organizer Jeremy Treatman and Khoi Thurmon so he could take a picture with his senior point guard. “Let me get a photo op,” the Buchtel boys basketball coach said after Thurmon scored 25 points to lead the Griffins in the final game Sunday night of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at John Carroll University.
Browns must not fall into the trap of fooling themselves about 2023 – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh:. 1. The moment the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing he’d face a significant suspension, there was a danger of misreading the 2022 season. They would be waiting for Watson to serve what turned out to be an 11-game suspension. They could correctly tell themselves that they would not see the “real” Watson until 2023.
Outlook changing for Guardians’ AL Central rivals Chicago, Minnesota: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hot stove developments have some Guardians rivals in the American League Central Division making headlines this week. The White Sox announced their All-Star closer, Liam Hendricks, is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, while the Twins are moving closer to potentially bringing back free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Both moves could impact Cleveland’s chances at repeating as division champions in 2023.
Who do the Cleveland Browns play in 2023?
The Browns finished their season with a loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday, locking down a fourth-place finish in the AFC North. That means we know who they’re going to play and, barring an international game, where they’re going to play during the 2023 season. The schedule rotation has...
Who’s most to blame for the Browns’ disappointing defense in 2022? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, and are left with questions and concerns for the underwhelming performances. And a main concern visibly for this unit, is the defensive struggles. These struggles have led to the firing of Joe Woods, this morning. The...
