Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
BBC
Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan
Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...
Sunderland starlet to remain part of first-team picture after history-making debut.
Sunderland legend 'impressed but not surprised' by fine Tony Mowbray start
While not everyone was initially convinced by Tony Mowbray's appointment at Sunderland, one club legend knew just how good he was.
BBC
Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement
Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio
The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
Comments / 0