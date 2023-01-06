Read full article on original website
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
TJ Holmes Files For Divorce From 13-Year Marriage to Marilee Fiebig
As T.J. Holmes awaits his fate at Good Morning America, he has taken a step toward another separation. According to The New York Post, the GMA3 host has officially filed for a divorce from his wife of almost 13 years. Holmes has filed the paperwork to end the marriage to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. He is currently involved romantically with his GMA3 host Amy Robach.
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
‘Married at First Sight’: Couple From San Diego Announce Divorce
Five couples wed on 'Married at First Sight' on Season 15's San Diego season, but only one couple seemingly remain married today.
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody Brown May Marry New Wives To Supplement Income After Claiming The Only Thing He's 'Afraid' Of Is 'Poverty'
The Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired on Sunday, November 18, revealed the only thing that Kody Brown truly fears is poverty. Despite starting the hit TLC series with four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44 — the Brown family patriarch admitted he is currently only still in a relationship with his fourth wife. Following the surprising revelations, fans took to social media to speculate on how the father-of-18 would keep his worst nightmare from coming true after losing the three women who all seemingly provided separate sources of income to the big family.WHERE DOES...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Meri Brown Hinted She’s Dating Again in Instagram Live
'Sister Wives' fans think that Meri Brown is dating again after her divorce from Kody Brown when she mentioned having 'company' overnight during an Instagram Live.
Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Meri Brown Is ‘Twisting the Knife’ in Kody During the Season 17 Reunion
'Sister Wives' fan theory suggests that Meri is humiliating Kody on the 'One-on-One' special by revealing how he improperly handled their divorce.
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
How Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Meri Brown Celebrated Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his break up from Christine Brown—each star shared glimpses at how they spent their holiday with those closest to them.
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression
Adam Rich, the former child television actor from the sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. He had charmed American audiences by playing the youngest brother Nicholas on the series about a widowed father of eight children. What happened to Adam Rich since his famous childhood, and how much was Adam Rich's net worth?
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown Release Statement, 'Permanently Terminate' Their Marriage
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke underwent several life changes in 2022. Cheryl filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence, in February 2022. The couple wed in May 2019. In September 2022, their divorce was finalized. Cheryl may have hinted at the reason for the split in a TikTok video. In the […] The post Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of 'Married at First Sight''s Airris Beg Him to Quit Show
Airris is one of the new cast members on season 16 of "Married at First Sight" but, in this clip exclusive to Newsweek, his family is not happy.
‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Episode: Christine Brown Seems to Struggle to Explain Her Distaste for Meri Brown
Christine Brown and Meri Brown's broken relationship is an interesting side story in 'Sister Wives.' We wish Christine would share concrete examples of Meri's bad behavior.
