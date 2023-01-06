ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

U-Haul rankings place Athens among America’s top growth cities

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 4 days ago
U-Haul, compiling data on truck rentals, says Athens is one of two Georgia cities that make this year’s rankings of top growth cities in the US. Athens is 12th, while Sandy Springs also cracks the top 25. U-Haul bases the rankings on one-way truck rentals.

From U-Haul…

Athens, Ga., is the No. 12 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Athens in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 1% over 2021, but departures dropped by almost 11%. Due to fewer people leaving the area, do-it-yourself movers arriving in Athens accounted for 52.7% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the market (47.3% departures).

Athens is one of two Georgia destinations (Sandy Springs) among the top 25 growth markets.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

