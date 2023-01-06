Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka crowned Adelaide champion without dropping a set
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, won the Adelaide International 1 tournament by beating Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Sunday. Sabalenka did not drop a set all week en route to her 11th title – her first since Madrid 2021. She...
tennisuptodate.com
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
‘Spiralling out of control’: Nick Kyrgios comes clean to Netflix and confirms comeback
Kyrgios will play Novak Djokovic in a game for charity on January 13, the same night the Australian star reveals his ‘chaotic’ past in a new documentary
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
Tennis Legend Serena Williams Reveals ‘the Quiet’ of Driving Calms Her
Read about why Serena Williams loves to drive and how that passion led to an ambassadorship with an American luxury automaker. The post Tennis Legend Serena Williams Reveals ‘the Quiet’ of Driving Calms Her appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round
Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina
German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International: Top seed Bouzkova through to second round
Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, advanced to the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 7-6 (2), 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Bouzkova, ranked No 24, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lucia Bronzetti and Russian qualifier...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to set up Schwartzman clash
American Jenson Brooksby defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday night. Brooksby, ranked No 48, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Siegemund books spot in second round
German Laura Siegemund reached the second round of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday night. Siegemund, ranked No 176, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Bernarda Pera and Madison Brengle...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Goffin upsets fifth seed Bublik
Belgian David Goffin upset Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Goffin, ranked No 53, will face the winner of the match between French wildcard Ugo Humbert and American qualifier Christopher Eubanks next.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Paolini advances to second round
Italian Jasmine Paolini moved into the second round of the Hobart International 1 by defeating Romanian Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Paolini, ranked No 62, will play the winner of the match between Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet sets up second round clash against Sousa
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Kiwi wildcard Kiranpal Pannu 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face lucky loser João Sousa next. Auckland ATP250, other first-round results (ASB Tennis Centre, hard, most recent...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Lestienne into second round
Frenchman Constant Lestienne won against Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Monday. Lestienne, ranked No 65, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Gregoire Barrere and American John Isner, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash
Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
