Memphis, TN

Man killed, woman shot in Southwest Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis Thursday night left one man dead and another woman injured.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Road and Mitchell around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said one man was dead at the scene and another woman was injured.

That woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

FOX13 crews counted at least 60 evidence markers at the scene of that deadly shooting.

Memphis Police said the shooter took off in a white Infiniti.

If you know who pulled the trigger that left that man dead and injured that woman, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Memphis, TN
