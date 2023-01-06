The Austin Film Society will honor Jonathan Majors, Michael De Luca and Janet and John Pierson at the 21st annual Texas Film Awards, taking place March 3 at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch, located outside of Austin, Tex. Majors (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods”) will receive the Rising Star Award, while De Luca, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will be honored for his impact on global cinema. The Piersons, the “first couple” of independent cinema, will be inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame and celebrated for their contributions to the independent...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 MINUTES AGO