Households that still have their Christmas trees can use their greenery for good rather than dumping them on the sidewalk for the trashmen. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island chapter of Trout Unlimited, is sponsoring the “Trees for Trout” program to restore the habitat for brook trout. Conifer Christmas trees can be donated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia check station, 2224 Ten Rod Road, Exeter.

EXETER, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO